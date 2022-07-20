Hillcrest Home Struck by Gunfire Tuesday Night

BOWIE, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) arrested a man who they say barricaded himself and a baby inside a Bowie home for nearly seven hours Friday. The department first tweeted about the ongoing situation just before 10 a.m., saying there was heavy police activity along the Fairview Vista Road and Annapolis Road. But police later said it all began with a call at 7 a.m. Residents were asked to avoid the area until the situation was resolved.

BOWIE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO