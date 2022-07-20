Seaside Park Attempted Murder Suspect to Remain in Jail Until Trial, Judge Orders

GREENWICH< CT – The Greenwich Police Department was at the right place at the right time Friday to capture two men from New York City in a stolen car on South Water Street. According to police, “On Friday at about 2:30 am a Greenwich Police patrol officer observed two males hiding behind a parked car on South Water Street. Both subjects started to run away, and the officer was able to detain one of them while the other fled. Additional officers immediately responded to the area.”

