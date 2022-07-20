Shots Fired, Vehicles and Apartment Struck in Glen Burnie Monday Night
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday night...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
dear God please help Glen Burnie with this influx of hoodlums and hoodlumettes, and please enable the authorities to be able to catch up with those responsible for this incident....in Jesus name amen 🙏❤💛🖤💟🙏⚖🗽🕊🙏🇺🇸💪🙏❗❗❗
We’ve been living in Glen Burnie over 15 years and loved it because of the low crime rate and peaceful friendly neighborhood. Unfortunately it’s changing for the worse…May end up finding a new home ☹️
