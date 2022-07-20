ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Shots Fired, Vehicles and Apartment Struck in Glen Burnie Monday Night

By Jeff Jones
 4 days ago
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday night...

James Shipman
4d ago

dear God please help Glen Burnie with this influx of hoodlums and hoodlumettes, and please enable the authorities to be able to catch up with those responsible for this incident....in Jesus name amen 🙏❤💛🖤💟🙏⚖🗽🕊🙏🇺🇸💪🙏❗❗❗

Sharon Carthon Guthrie
4d ago

We’ve been living in Glen Burnie over 15 years and loved it because of the low crime rate and peaceful friendly neighborhood. Unfortunately it’s changing for the worse…May end up finding a new home ☹️

