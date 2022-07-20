ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Woman Critical, Two Children Struck by Hit and Run Driver in Philadelphia.

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A Philadelphia woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a passing vehicle Monday night shortly before 10 pm near 50th Street. Now,...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Truck Recovered In Hit-And-Run That Left Bicyclist Dead In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have recovered a truck wanted for allegedly striking and killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia. Police identified the man killed as 28-year-old Nyier “Nas” Cunningham. He was two blocks away from his home. Police say the truck was recovered at Belmont Avenue and Thompson Street, but a search for the driver continues. Credit: Philadelphia Police The hit-and-run happened just before 1 a.m. at 52nd and Wyalusing Streets in West Philadelphia. Medics rushed the 28-year-old victim to the hospital with severe head injuries and possibly broken bones. He was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. at the hospital. “The vehicle...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
Shore News Network

28-Year-Old Killed in Hit and Run in Cathedral Park

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a bicyclist near Cathedral Park in Philadelphia and fled the scene. According to police, early Friday morning, at 12:45 AM, an unknown person operating a dual rear wheel pick-up truck struck a bicyclist at the intersection of 52nd & Wyalusing Avenue causing fatal injuries then fleeing the scene and was last seen on Thompson Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Philadelphia Police#Accident#Pfd Medics#Presbyterian Hospital
CBS Philly

Namir Thomas Charged In Connection To Alleged Gunpoint Rape, Robbery At SEPTA’s Snyder Station, DA Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office has charged a man for an alleged gunpoint rape that happened at SEPTA’s Snyder Station earlier this week. Namir Thomas, 20, has been charged with rape, indecent sexual intercourse, robbery, and other related offenses. The city says tips from the public helped Philadelphia police identify Thomas to bring him into custody. Credit: Philadelphia police Police say Thomas raped a woman at gunpoint on a bench at the SEPTA subway station at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Monday. According to police, the victim was on the platform trying on clothes that her boyfriend bought for her when the suspect approached. Earlier this week, Philadelphia police released surveillance images of a person of interest in the alleged rape. It’s unclear if the person charged is the suspect described in the surveillance images. This is not the first sexual assault at a SEPTA subway station this year. On April 24, a woman was raped on the Broad Street Line between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

33-Year-Old Stabbed Friday in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, PA – A 33-year-old man was stabbed at around 5:41 pm in the area of 31st and Berger Street. Police arrived to find the man bleeding from a stab wound ane he was transported to the hospital by Allentown EMS. Police did not say how the man was stabbed and have not released any information regarding motives. No suspects have been identified at this time.
ALLENTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Nissan
CBS Philly

VIDEO: Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspects Accused Of Multiple Residential Burglaries In Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police need your help to identify multiple suspects. Investigators say surveillance video shows four people who broke into several homes overnight on July 13. The robberies happened on Gilham Street and Unruh and Magee Avenues in Mayfair. Police say they stole various items, including car keys that they used to get away. If you have any information, call Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Officials: Man critical after shooting in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - One person is in critical condition after a shooting on North Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia. Temple University police announced in a tweet that one man had been shot and was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. Temple University tweets...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

One Shot Saturday Morning in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Gunfire continues to plague Atlantic City as another young male was shot Saturday morning in the 1400 block of Central Avenue. According to police, at 2:40 AM, patrol officers responded to the 1400 block of Central Avenue for a report of someone shot. “Responding officers...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
billypenn.com

The first woman police officer in Philadelphia history was a prudish ‘dance cop’ afraid of jazz

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. The Philadelphia Police Department is making a push to increase the number of women in its ranks, with a pledge last year to boost the count of women from 22% to 30% of sworn officers by the year 2023. The department is already way above the national average (just 12%). It’s also currently led by a woman, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

105K+
Followers
56K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy