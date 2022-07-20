ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore News Network

Police Respond to Late Night Gunshots in Rockville

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROCKVILLE, MD – Rockville City police officers responded to gunshots last night in the...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

26-Year-Old Victim in Early Morning Frederick Shooting Identified

FREDERICK, MD – Police in Frederick have identified 26-year-old Michael Isaiah Olaniyi, of Montgomery Village, as the victim in Saturday morning’s early shooting murder. According to police, at approximately 3:30 a.m., a Frederick Police Department officer was patrolling the North Market Street area when he heard a gunshot in the 300 Block of North Market Street.
FREDERICK, MD
wfmd.com

Murder In Downtown Frederick Under Investigation

Shooting happened early Saturday morning on North Market Street. Frederick, Md. (NS) – Frederick Police (FPD) are investigating a murder in downtown. Frederick Police responded to the 300 block of N. Market St. right after 3 AM after reports of gunfire. Police have confirmed Michael Isaiah Olaniyi, 26, of...
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Man Murdered in Frederick

Per Frederick Police: At approximately 3:30 a.m. on July 23, 2022 an FPD officer was patrolling the North Market Street area when he heard a gunshot in the 300 Block of North Market Street. Upon arriving on scene, the officer located an individual, later identified as Michael Isaiah Olaniyi, 26,...
FREDERICK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#911#Late Night#Bellspring Place#Trotter Farm Road#Shore News Network
WUSA9

7-hour barricade ends with man surrendering to police, holding baby in his arms

BOWIE, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) arrested a man who they say barricaded himself and a baby inside a Bowie home for nearly seven hours Friday. The department first tweeted about the ongoing situation just before 10 a.m., saying there was heavy police activity along the Fairview Vista Road and Annapolis Road. But police later said it all began with a call at 7 a.m. Residents were asked to avoid the area until the situation was resolved.
BOWIE, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Murder of Mechanic Who Was Shot and Killed While Working

The Takoma Park Police Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at about 11:05 am. The victim Nurhusen Hamid was working as a mobile mechanic on the Advanced Auto Store parking lot located at 6300 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park, Montgomery County, Maryland.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
wfmd.com

Two Arrested For Armed Robbery Of A Convenience Store in Frederick

They were taken into custody shortly after police arrived on the scene. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Two men have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a convenience store in Frederick. Markel Demar Lyles-Smith, 24, of Rockville, and Jaleiqk Cortez Onley, 20, of Frederick were apprehended early Friday morning.
FREDERICK, MD
Shore News Network

25 Year-Old Man Shot in Eastern Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 25 year-old man shortly after midnight yesterday in Eastern Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1400 block of Milton Avenue. Police say, “At approximately 1:04 a.m., Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 1400 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Suitland Man Shot and Killed Wednesday Morning

SUITLAND, MD – 34-year-old Tremayne Crawford was shot dead in District Heights on Wednesday. According to police, at approximately 10:00 am, patrol officers were called to the 3300 block of Walters Lane for a report of a shooting. “Once on scene, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot...
SUITLAND, MD
Shore News Network

Maryland Police Seeking Suspect in Fatal Hit and Run Work Zone Crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD – Do you recognize this vehicle? If so, please contact the Maryland State Police, there could be a $10,000 reward involved. At about 4:19 a.m. on June 19, troopers from the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack responded to eastbound Interstate 70 west of Maryland Route 66 for a report of a pedestrian who was struck while working in a construction zone. According to a preliminary investigation, a road crew was backing up in the left lane of eastbound I-70 and removing construction barrels from a previous roadway project.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 49, killed in Baltimore motorcycle crash, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 49-year-old man died early Friday following a motorcycle crash in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.Shortly after 2 a.m., patrol officers were called to the crash scene in the 2900 block of Edison Highway, where they found the man unconscious, Baltimore Police said.The victim was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the man was riding his motorcycle north on Edison Highway when he hit the median, lost control and crashed into a parked cargo van.The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

(Located) Concern for Missing Seventy-Six-Year-Old

Update: Neville Fernando was located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 76-year-old man from Germantown. Neville Fernando was last seen on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at approximately 8:45 a.m.,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

105K+
Followers
56K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy