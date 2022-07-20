Teen Reported Missing in Hawthorne

NEWARK, N.J. -- Four people were killed in a crash involving three vehicles Saturday in Newark. It happened at Frelinghuysen and Evergreen Avenues at around 4:20 a.m., according to police.The vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, were engulfed in flames.Firefighters rescued four people who were trapped, but they later died from their injuries. A fifth person was in critical condition at Newark University Hospital.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO