India’s top court orders release of jailed Muslim journalist

By SHEIKH SAALIQ
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
FILE- Indian journalist Mohammed Zubair, center, wearing cap, sits in a police vehicle after being produced in a court in New Delhi, India, June 28, 2022. India’s top court Wednesday granted bail to the Muslim journalist and ordered his release from jail, more than three weeks after he was detained for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through his tweets. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi, File)

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court Wednesday granted bail to a Muslim journalist and ordered his release from jail, more than three weeks after he was detained for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through his tweets.

Mohammed Zubair, a co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, was arrested last month by Delhi police over a 2018 tweet on charges of insulting Hindu religious beliefs.

Police in Uttar Pradesh state later charged him in a separate case for using the term “hatemongers” for three Hindu monks who made inflammatory comments about Muslims, with at least one calling for “genocide” of the minority community.

The Uttar Pradesh police also charged him with criminal conspiracy, destroying evidence and receiving foreign funds in at least half a dozen other cases.

Zubair’s arrest came after he highlighted comments made by the now-suspended spokesperson of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party about Islam’s Prophet Muhammad in June that created a diplomatic row for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration. Activists, journalists and opposition politicians decried Zubair’s arrest as the latest example of shrinking media freedom under Modi’s government.

In its decision, the court ordered Zubair’s immediate release from New Delhi’s Tihar jail and asked authorities to combine all cases against him into one.

“In (the) present case (there is) no justification to keep him in continued detention and subject him to an endless round of proceedings in various courts,” the Supreme Court said. It also chided the Uttar Pradesh government for asking the court to stop the journalist from tweeting.

“How can you tell a journalist he cannot write,” Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud said.

Journalists and government critics suspect Zubair is facing retribution for exposing hate speech against Muslims who have been facing attacks by Hindu nationalists.

Founded in 2017 as a nonprofit organization, Alt News is India’s most prominent fact-checking news website and has gained a reputation for its reporting on hate speech and debunking misinformation, particularly by Hindu nationalists. Its founders, including Zubair, have in the past faced online trolling and threats by right-wing groups, some of them linked to the Hindu nationalist BJP.

Journalists across India have been targeted increasingly for their work in recent years. Some have been arrested on criminal charges over posts on social media, where they routinely face threats and trolling. Some journalists’ Twitter accounts and news websites have also been suspended on government orders.

India’s ranking fell eight places to 150 among 180 countries in this year’s Press Freedom Index published by the watchdog group Reporters Without Borders.

Ethnic minority woman wins India's presidential election

NEW DELHI (AP) — A woman who hails from a minority ethnic community was chosen Thursday as India’s new president, a largely ceremonial position. Droupadi Murmu, a leader from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, was elected by the Indian Parliament and state legislatures in voting held Monday, making her the first president from one of the country’s tribes and the second-ever woman to hold the position. She will be formally sworn in as the president on Monday. Murmu, 64, who hails from the eastern state of Odisha and was governor of Jharkhand state from 2015-2021, is a member of the Santal ethnic minority, one of India’s largest tribal groups. She started out as a school teacher before entering politics and has been a two-time lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party.
Saudi police arrest man who helped Israeli sneak into Mecca

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Police in Mecca say they have arrested a Saudi man who helped an Israeli-Jewish reporter sneak into Islam’s holiest city, defying a rule that only Muslims can enter the area. While Muslims of any nationality and background can enter Mecca, non-Muslims are not permitted because a very specific code of conduct and behavior is required of all people within its boundaries, including certain forms of modesty, ritual cleansing and prayers. The public backlash over television reporter Gil Tamary’s visit was immediate on social media, with Muslims and Saudis expressing their anger over his deception and apparent disregard for the sanctity of the site. It comes as Saudi-Israeli ties have been quietly growing amid shared concerns over arch-enemy Iran. This incident is unlikely to dampen the relationship. Publicly, the kingdom insists its policy is that full ties can only happen when Palestinian statehood and rights are guaranteed.
Prophet Muhammad
Narendra Modi
2 apparent homophobic attacks reported after Berlin Pride

VIENNA (AP) — Two apparent homophobic attacks were reported following Berlin’s annual pro-LGBTQ Christopher Street Day celebration on Saturday, police said Sunday. In one incident, two girls, aged 16 and 17, and a 15-year-old boy were confronted by a group of nine people in Berlin’s Mitte neighborhood on Saturday evening. The group approached the two girls and made anti-gay remarks to the two girls, police said, presumably because of their clothing. When the 16-year-old girl answered, one man in the group knocked her hat off her head and tripped her, causing her to fall to the ground. When she stood back up, the same man punched her in the face, then fled. The girl suffered light injuries, including a wound on her lip, but declined help from emergency services.
Iran says it dismantled group with ties to Israel’s Mossad

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran claimed on Saturday that its intelligence agents dismantled a group linked to the Israeli spy agency Mossad, which had allegedly planned terror operations inside Iran. According to Iran’s state-run TV, members of the group had entered Iran from an unspecified neighboring country’s Kurdish-populated area....
Russia FM visits Egypt, part of Africa trip amid Ukraine war

CAIRO (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat was in Cairo for talks Sunday with Egyptian officials as his country seeks to break the diplomatic isolation and sanctions by the West over its invasion of Ukraine. Sergey Lavrov landed in Cairo late on Saturday, the first leg of his Africa trip that will also include stops in Ethiopia, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to Russia’s state-run RT television network. On Sunday, he first held talks with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, then his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shukry. Lavrov was later to meet with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and also address the pan-Arab organization, RT reported. In a joint news conference with Shukry, Lavrov said he discussed Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine with Egyptian officials who urged for “a political and diplomatic” settlement to the conflict.
Palestinians: Israeli forces kill 2 in West Bank gun battle

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Israeli troops and special forces on an arrest mission exchanged fire with Palestinians barricaded in a house in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Israeli police said. The local rescue service said two Palestinians were killed. Israeli police said a number of armed Palestinians were killed during the hours-long battle deep inside the city of Nablus, without specifying. Police said no Israeli forces were wounded. The Palestinian Red Crescent said the two men were killed in clashes with the military in Nablus and identified them as Aboud Sobh, 29, and Muhammad Al-Azizi, 22. The rescue service said 19 Palestinians were wounded, including two critically. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said the suspects had been wanted for a series of shootings.
Top Asian News 12:50 p.m. GMT

Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies. JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Chinese military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years, the top U.S. military officer said during a trip to the Indo-Pacific that included a stop Sunday in Indonesia. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the number of intercepts by Chinese aircraft and ships in the Pacific region with U.S. and other partner forces has increased significantly over that time, and the number of unsafe interactions has risen by similar proportions. “The message is the Chinese military, in the air and at sea, have become significantly more and noticeably more aggressive in this particular region,” said Milley, who recently asked his staff to compile details about interactions between China and the U.S.
