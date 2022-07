COATESVILLE, PA — Freedom Village at Brandywine is spotlighting two of its residents, Fran and Maggie Doyle, who have produced two shows featuring a cast of residents from the community. In 2021, Fran and Maggie put on their first performance, “Give My Regards to Broadway” at the community with 15 residents, and their second show, “The Big Bad Musical,” with 22 residents was performed this past June.

