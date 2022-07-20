ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions training camp position preview: Offensive line

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16vuBm_0gm5mFXA00

Stability is a rare commodity for offensive lines in the NFL, but that’s just what the Detroit Lions have in 2022.

One of the NFL’s better offensive lines from a year ago returns intact and fully healthy to start the 2022 training camp. The Lions bring back all five starters and the top reserves across the line, too. OL coach Hank Fraley has established himself as one of the best in the business as a teacher, and the former NFL center has molded a cohesive group that has good chemistry.

Starting 5

There is no drama, no fighting for starting spots along the O-line in Detroit. All five regular starters return and all are healthy to start training camp.

Left to right: Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Penei Sewell.

That group never played together in 2021 thanks to injuries to Decker and Ragnow, the two former first-round veterans. Ragnow was lost for the season after just four games, while Decker missed the first half of the year.

In the midst of that, the Lions broke in another first-rounder in Sewell. The rookie bounced admirably from left tackle (in place of Decker) to his expected NFL home on the right side. He thrived at RT next to Vaitai, who moved to guard after a rough Lions debut at tackle and played much better.

Jackson earned the unit’s only Pro Bowl nod, a testament to the consistency of the second-year left guard. He’s an emerging standout who proved to be one of the best run blockers in the NFL.

The unit as a whole is consistently ranked near the top of the league, and rightfully so. It’s a powerful, nasty line in the run game that has proficiency and exceptional potential in pass protection, too.

Interior reserves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kUvM7_0gm5mFXA00
(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Evan Brown was a pleasant surprise as Ragnow’s replacement at center. A 25-year-old journeyman who bounced from the Giants to the Browns with little fanfare, Brown quickly established himself as a capable NFL starter once Ragnow was injured. He’s back after re-signing in free agency. Brown can play center or left guard but is better in the pivot.

Tommy Kraemer didn’t allow a sack in 125 pass protection reps as a fill-in guard when Vaitai (two games) and Jackson (one game) missed some time. The undrafted rookie from Notre Dame needs to be the aggressor and doesn’t have ideal range, but he acquitted himself nicely. The coaching staff is quite bullish on his long-term prospects.

Another 2021 UDFA rookie, Ryan McCollum, saw action at center. He struggled badly in relief duty in the finale against the Packers, but the Lions saw enough potential to reward McCollum with a contract higher than was required to retain the Texas A&M product.

It’s now-or-never time for Logan Stenberg. A fourth-round pick in 2020, Stenberg has played exactly four snaps in two seasons and has been a healthy scratch for most of his NFL tenure. The penalty issues that plagued him at Kentucky have not abated, nor has his hit-and-miss hand usage.

Backup tackles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CuSXS_0gm5mFXA00
(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Matt Nelson returns as the top reserve tackle and is effectively unchallenged in that role. He did not impress as the starting right tackle while Decker was out, but did play much more effectively as a de facto blocking tight end once Decker returned. Nelson is a convert from defensive end and is still honing the footwork and hand placement/timing as a pass protector.

Veteran Dan Skipper is the new Andre Fluellen in Detroit. He’s been involved in nearly 25 roster moves since joining the Lions in 2017, including three stints on other practice squads in that time. The tallest Lions player at 6-9, Skipper has played just 19 snaps in 10 career games in Detroit.

Skipper will face challengers for his spot. One of them could very well be Stenberg, who got some looks at tackle in OTAs and minicamp.

The UDFAs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IdFZF_0gm5mFXA00
(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

The Lions have three rookie UDFAs on the offensive line. All are longshots to do more than join the practice squad in 2022.

Obinna Eze is a tackle with outstanding length. The TCU product is 6-8 with arms over 36 inches long. During minicamp, he struggled to fire those long arms out fast enough, and his recovery athleticism will need to improve.

Two interior UDFAs, Kevin Jarvis and Zein Obeid, showed a little more potential in the early offseason. Jarvis, from Michigan State, can play all over the line and brings energy and power. Obeid is hoping to make the jump from D-II Ferris State at training camp right next to Dearborn, where he went to high school. The powerful 23-year-old will get looks at both tackle–where he played for the Bulldogs–and guard.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
City
Dearborn, MI
City
Lamotte Township, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
Detroit, MI
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 'Decision': who is favored to land four-star Chase Bisontis ahead of Sunday announcement?

One of the top uncommitted players in the nation, four-star offensive lineman Chase Bisontis, announced that he will be making public his college decision on Sunday. The Don-Bosco Prep offensive lineman is ranked the top player in New Jersey and the No. 112 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports. Bisontis has taken his five official visits, with his finalists including Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Rutgers and Texas A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penei Sewell
Person
Andre Fluellen
Person
Kevin Jarvis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe looks jacked in workout video

Alabama backup quarterback Jalen Milroe put the college football world on notice with his spectacular play in Alabama’s annual A-Day game back in April. His performance left fans and analysts wondering how Alabama could let him ride the pine despite the return of Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young. I mean, there has to be a way for Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to come up with some sort of package that includes the incredibly gifted Milroe.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star LSU offensive line target chooses an SEC East team

LSU’s search for a second offensive line commit in the 2023 recruiting class continues as target Kelton Smith committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday night. Smith is a four-star offensive tackle from Columbus, Georgia where he plays for Carver High School. The Tigers are one of the best teams in Georgia. They finished as the state runner-up in 4A last season, and they just moved down to 3A to contend for a title.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#The Detroit Lions
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where does Wisconsin land in Phil Steele's preseason Top 40 poll?

An annual tradition of every college football preseason is digging into Phil Steele’s guides and rankings. In this season’s edition of Steele’s Top 40 poll, the Badgers fall near the middle of the pack, but lead all Big Ten West squads. Leading the way for the Big Ten are a pair of preseason top-five teams in Michigan and Ohio State. The Wolverines will look to recreate the magic of a 2021 College Football Playoff run, while the Buckeyes will look to get back on track spurred by a comeback win at the Rose Bowl.
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Released Cowboys OT La'el Collins missing start of Bengals training camp

The Dallas Cowboys angered a large subset of their fanbase with the decisions over the offseason. Some of that was not bringing in outside free agents but most of the disdain came from the departures from the roster. The Cowboys lost four of 22 starters. No one really bats an eye to Connor Williams leaving in free agency to work with the Miami Dolphins, but the loss of DE Randy Gregory, trade of WR Amari Cooper and release of right tackle La’el Collins angered them the most.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy