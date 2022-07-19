Former Saints’ Linebacker Will Have A Netflix Documentary Centered Around Fake Girlfriend.
By Blaise Breaux
1130 AM: The Tiger
5 days ago
Former Saint’s Linebacker and Noter Dame star, Manti Te’o, is known by college football fans for his fantastic senior season that lead his team to a National Championship appearance. While Te’o had an outstanding college career, he is known for something much bigger. He will forever be remembered as the player...
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings signed rookies Andrew Booth Jr. and Ed Ingram to complete their draft-class contracts Sunday as players began to report to training camp.Booth, a cornerback, was a second-round pick out of Clemson, 42nd overall. Ingram, a guard, was a second-round selection out of LSU, 59th overall. The Vikings signed their eight other draft picks earlier this summer.The Vikings announced 31 players who reported to team headquarters. The first wave included all rookies, some inexperienced returners, some players recovering from injuries and all three quarterbacks on the roster: Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond. The remainder of the players must report by Tuesday.The first full-team practice is Wednesday at the TCO Performance Center, where the team shifted training camp in 2018.
SINGER and actress Shonka Dukureh has died at the age of 44. The blues vocalist was found in her Nashville apartment on Thursday morning after police responded to a call from her neighbor. One of Shonka's children found her unresponsive in their home and went to a neighbor's apartment for...
Comments / 0