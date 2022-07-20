ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet Sauvignon 2019, San Luis Obispo County, Calif.

By Edward Deitch
vinepair.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWine names are complicated. On one hand they can simplify things, making it easier to remember — and ask for — a particular wine. But they can also be a red flag and potential turnoff: Have the marketing folks created a name to enhance the impression of a mediocre wine, appealing...

vinepair.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Dreamy Escape to Los Alamos and Ballard

One of the many perks of living in Santa Barbara is that a world of blissful vineyards is at your fingertips. It may seem pretty simple just to hop in the car and head towards those wide open spaces, but within those spaces, namely the Santa Ynez Valley, there are over 120 wineries. To help you narrow down your choices, I’ve crafted two ideal itineraries for a weekend in Wine Country, one nearer to Santa Barbara, and the other, slightly more of a trek.
LOS ALAMOS, CA
travelexperta.com

Best Hot Springs in Paso Robles, California

This city is well known for its fertile soil, and for the production of some of the best wines in the country, but many people make their way to enjoy the many hot springs Paso Robles has to offer. Hot springs have proven to be one of the healthiest ways to get rid of stressful daily life, whether you are looking for a retreat or a spa day, you sure are covered here. That’s why I’m going to list the best hot springs in Paso Robles, CA.
PASO ROBLES, CA
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to do in Solvang, CA

Also known as the Danish Capital of America, Solvang is a popular town in Santa Barbara County, California. The town is just two hours away from Hollywood. It has established itself as an all-year-round tourist destination for its delightful Danish culture and relaxing, laid-back atmosphere. Solvang has a lot of things to do and places to see from historical attractions, unique architecture, museums, antique shops, and restaurants. Not sure what to do or where to visit this idyllic and charming town? Don’t worry; we are here to help you. Here is a review of the 20 best things to do in Solvang, CA.
SOLVANG, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Food & Drinks
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Lifestyle
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 07/11 – 07/17/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. July 11, 2022. 04:16— Jayme...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Central Coast printing shops acquired by Crisp Imaging

– Coastal Reprographic Services (CRS), with locations in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Maria, has a new owner, Orange County-based Crisp Imaging. CRS owners Tony and Stacie Westbrook will help to transition the brand. They say they foresee their employees benefiting from greater advancement opportunities within the Crisp Imaging family. CRS customers will continue to benefit from the firm’s existing membership in the Reprographics Services Association (RSA), which Crisp Imaging recently joined.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabernet Sauvignon#Alcohol#Wine Pairings#Red Wine#Chardonnay#Food Drink#Beverages#San Luis Obispo Cab#Constellation Brands#L Aventure Winery#Bordeaux
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for July 19-20

– North County death notices for July 19-20, courtesy Chapel of the Roses and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Shirley Gehre, age 87, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, July 19. Shirley was born on Feb. 1, 1935. Under the care of Chapel of the Roses and Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Paso Robles Press

‘Full Steam Ahead!’ The California Mid-State Fair Returns in Full Force

On Kids’ Day, Friday, July 29, children age 12 and under are admitted to the Fair for free, and on Friday, July 22, visitors age 62 and older pay just $9. In 2017, Helms and Sons Amusements became the official carnival provider to Mid-State Fair by offering improved quality and lower ride prices. Onsite purchases of single-ride tickets cost 50 cents apiece, $25 for a sheet of 50 tickets, and $50 for a sheet of 100 tickets. Unlimited Ride wristbands are also available for $40 (each day). For fast entry into the Fair, WOWXpress wristbands ($15) are available only at the Carnival Ticket Booths and enable guests to bypass crowds via special entrances on every ride. The carnival opens at noon on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and 4 p.m. on all other days.
PASO ROBLES, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Collision on Highway 46 [San Luis Obispo, CA]

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA (July 22, 2022) – Monday afternoon, at least two people suffered injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 46. The crash happened on July 11th at around 3:10 p.m. involving a white van and an RV towing another vehicle. Also, the wreckage of the crash...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

A Solvang Superstar Will Make Our September Sweeter

SEPTEMBER IS SWEET: The ninth month on the calendar may not be the nummiest — October probably wins the confection-strong crown, thanks to the oodles of Halloween candies we enjoy, though December might boast the most desserts — but it has a number of tasty touchstones. Caramel apples, cider doughnuts, and the baked goods that appear at back-to-school events are just a few of the favorites we might eat when September arrives. But around the Santa Ynez Valley? A traditional Danish treat, one that is golden, airy, and often gooey with lingonberry jam, is the snacky star when mid-September arrives. It's the æbleskiver, those perfect puffs of doughy deliciousness, and they'll be the main course at the annual Æbleskiver Breakfast.
SOLVANG, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy