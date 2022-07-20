My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet Sauvignon 2019, San Luis Obispo County, Calif.

On Kids’ Day, Friday, July 29, children age 12 and under are admitted to the Fair for free, and on Friday, July 22, visitors age 62 and older pay just $9. In 2017, Helms and Sons Amusements became the official carnival provider to Mid-State Fair by offering improved quality and lower ride prices. Onsite purchases of single-ride tickets cost 50 cents apiece, $25 for a sheet of 50 tickets, and $50 for a sheet of 100 tickets. Unlimited Ride wristbands are also available for $40 (each day). For fast entry into the Fair, WOWXpress wristbands ($15) are available only at the Carnival Ticket Booths and enable guests to bypass crowds via special entrances on every ride. The carnival opens at noon on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and 4 p.m. on all other days.
Comments / 0