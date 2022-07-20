My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet Sauvignon 2019, San Luis Obispo County, Calif.

Also known as the Danish Capital of America, Solvang is a popular town in Santa Barbara County, California. The town is just two hours away from Hollywood. It has established itself as an all-year-round tourist destination for its delightful Danish culture and relaxing, laid-back atmosphere. Solvang has a lot of things to do and places to see from historical attractions, unique architecture, museums, antique shops, and restaurants. Not sure what to do or where to visit this idyllic and charming town? Don’t worry; we are here to help you. Here is a review of the 20 best things to do in Solvang, CA.

SOLVANG, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO