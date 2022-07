In a report from Spencer Conlin of Spectrum News, the American Society of Civil Engineers awarded New York's infrastructure with a "C" grade on their 2022 report card. The report from the American Society of Civil Engineers took a look at 11 different infrastructure categories, including bridges, roads, ports and transit. It was a slightly better grade than the 2015 report from the American Society of Civil Engineers, in which New York's infrastructure received a "C-minus" grade, but still well short of the obviously preferred "A" grade. But public parks and solid waste received a "B-minus" grade.

