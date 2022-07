With elk season approaching, now's the time to start getting into good enough shape to be able to handle long hunts in the high country. The majority of elk hunting begins in just a few weeks and will go for parts of the next few months. Not everyone has the time to be out in the mountains hiking and training every day or even multiple times per week, but if you're looking to have an enjoyable hunt, there's still time to get ready for the hunt.

