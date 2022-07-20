ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Ethereum (ETH) Chain New Comer Uniglo (GLO) Is Getting Special Attention From Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders

By Bitcoinist
bitcoinist.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople who follow the cryptocurrency industry are excited about the upcoming pre-sale of Uniglo (GLO). In particular, its ultra-deflationary business strategy resolves several challenges that plague the traditional banking industry and the cryptocurrency market. According to many individuals, this new cryptocurrency project has the potential to exceed Shiba Inu (SHIB) in...

bitcoinist.com

Comments / 1

Related
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Thanks Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Community

Ethereum ($ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin has used some of the Shiba Inu ($SHIB) tokens he was gifted to fund a PhD fellowship program. According to a report by Decrypt, on Wednesday (July 20), Buterin thanked the Shiba Inu community for helping him realize his dream of creating a PhD fellowship fund to support research in the “safe development and deployment” of AI.
COMPUTERS
bitcoinist.com

Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) investors are buying Degrain (DGRN) presale tokens

If you’ve spotted a humorous picture or video online, you’ve probably heard the phrase “meme.” Another term for using these memes in cryptocurrency is “meme coins,” which you probably already encountered. Typically, these coins’ only actual use is to gain recognition and endorsements from famous people in various professions. The real-world equivalents of these meme coins are Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Meme coins have worked very hard recently to develop beyond the features listed above. However, Investors have recently turned their attention to Degrain (DGRN), a new cryptocurrency that has the potential to increase its profits by 1,000X.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Fortune

Vitalik Buterin says Ethereum will be ‘55% complete’ post-merge

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Vitalik Buterin, the cofounder of Ethereum, shared some new thoughts on Thursday about how he foresees the blockchain network evolving in coming years. Speaking at the Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC)...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

DeFi Researcher Reveals What To Expect From Ethereum After ‘The Merge’

Former DeFi Researcher Reveals What To Expect From Ethereum After ‘The Merge’. “The Merge” from Ethereum is one of the most anticipated events within the crypto community. As enthusiasts – both Ethereum proponents and non-proponents – await this crucial event, there are speculations on what the effects will be on the Ethereum network. A former DeFi researcher from Celsius has outlined some things to expect.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Asset#Web3 Investment#Ethereum Chain#Glo
zycrypto.com

Shiba Inu Flips Tron (TRX) As SHIB’s Metaverse Gathers Pace

Shiba Inu has proven that it’s not about what you start as but the prospect of your project and the framework to ensure a progressive enterprise. Considered a meme coin, Shiba Inu has grown to become a top-15 crypto asset by market cap. This comes amidst recent bullish trends that have seen the asset rally with other cryptocurrencies.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
bitcoinist.com

20x Returns Could Be True If You Invest In These Cryptos: Uniglo (GLO), Cardano (ADA) And Solana (SOL)

Everyone wants that next big crypto that could bring them massive returns. It’s understandable, especially when you’ve seen how much coins like BTC and ETH skyrocketed from their humble beginnings. And even more recently, SHIB and DOGE made absolutely huge returns for their early investors. But it’s important to remember that now isn’t necessarily the time to invest in those coins again, they’ve already made most of their gains. While their future could still be strong in the crypto space, multiplying your investment by 20 is much harder with them. For example, if BTC does surge back to all-time highs, you”ll only be roughly tripling your money based on current prices.
MARKETS
Benzinga

We Finally Have A Date Set For Ethereum's Merge

But, first of all, what is the merge? It’s the fusion of the Beacon Chain and the Consensur Layer in order to form Ethereum’s ETH/USD next chapter. In very few words, it’s the switching of consensus protocols from today’s proof of work into Proof of stake.
COMPUTERS
AOL Corp

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2022

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that began as an entertaining joke but has since gone on to see massive gains — and losses. The coin dates back to 2013, when it was first developed by software engineers Jackson Palmer and Billy Marcus. The pair named their coin after a comical...
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Purchases Using Credit Cards To Be Banned In Taiwan: Report

Cryptocurrency transactions using credit cards will no longer be allowed in Taiwan, as the island nation’s watchdog believes digital currencies are risky and speculative assets, local reports disclose. In a letter sent to the banking industry association earlier this month, Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission urged them not to extend...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

After Searching The Most Bullish Crypto, Researchers Release Their Best Pick List: Uniglo (GLO), Polygon (MATIC), and Lido Staked ETH (stETH)

After the great Terra-Luna crash, the entire cryptocurrency market has been struggling to get back on its feet. Analysts have been busy observing the daily motions of cryptos to identify opportunities for short-term growth. One of the key questions they want to answer is: what is the most bullish crypto out there?
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum Backed Staking Service Lido Finance Plans Its Expansion Across Layer 2

Lido Finance, a cryptocurrency staking service firm, declares its intention to spread across the Ethereum Layer two networks. Furthermore, the company announced that it would extend its support to the Ethereum ecosystem through its services on staked Ether (stETH). The Lido team revealed its plans through a blog post. It...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Retail Demand Improving, JPMorgan Says – Coast Is Clear?

Analysts at JPMorgan now assert that optimism among individual investors in cryptocurrencies is on the rise, with a brighter market forecast following extreme downturns. JPMorgan revealed in a research released on Friday that it expects retail demand for cryptocurrencies to increase. The bank added that the severe phase of deleveraging brought on by falling digital currency prices and deleveraging by prominent lenders is also coming to an end.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy