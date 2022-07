GREEN BAY, Wis. – Are the Green Bay Packers driven by the Aaron Rodgers-led offense or their potentially powerful defense?. Perhaps it’s the latter. With standout players at every position group, not a single weak link in the starting lineup and the addition of two first-round draft picks, the defense is why the Packers might be able to thrive, not just survive, without All-Pro receiver Davante Adams.

