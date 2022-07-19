Tales far beyond the watermelon patch

MURFREESBORO – Percy Elvin Bunch, age 90, passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at his home. Born in Chowan County, NC on October 4, 1931, Percy was the son of Ned Wood and Roxie Harrell Bunch. The family moved to Hertford County when he was six years old. He graduated from Murfreesboro High School in 1950 and was enlisted in the US Army in 1955 and served in France. Percy married Lynette Mitchell from Aulander in 1956 and the two enjoyed 66 years together. He was very proud of his wife and children and encouraged them to help in his businesses. He was proud also to have a son, Michael, who took over to own and run the businesses he started. Michael followed the footsteps of his father and involved his wife, Vanessa, and their own two sons. Percy’s pride also included his two daughters Fran and Julie and their families.

MURFREESBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO