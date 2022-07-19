ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford County, NC

Tales far beyond the watermelon patch

By Cal Bryant
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
 5 days ago

What does Hertford County, NC and Hampton County, SC have in common?. Well, other than the obvious…both starting with the same letter of the alphabet….each county takes pride in growing watermelons and conducting a festival to salute that juicy red fruit. Last month (June), Hampton County celebrated...

www.roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

WTKR News 3

4-day NC Watermelon Festival returns for its 37th year in Hertford County

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. - The 37th annual N.C. Watermelon Festival is returning the first week in August in Murfreesboro. The four-day festival takes place from August 3 until August 6. Organizers say it will be filled with live entertainment with street dances each night, a food court and craft market, the state's largest agricultural parade, amusement rides and games, and a fantastic fireworks show.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

One dies in Rocky Mount home fire

Rocky Mount, N.C. — One person died in a mobile home fire in Rocky Mount on Saturday. Rocky Mount firefighters responded to the home on Cliff Lane just after 4:30 p.m. and saw flames billowing from the roof. Flames were also coming through two windows located in the middle of the structure.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Percy E. Bunch

MURFREESBORO – Percy Elvin Bunch, age 90, passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at his home. Born in Chowan County, NC on October 4, 1931, Percy was the son of Ned Wood and Roxie Harrell Bunch. The family moved to Hertford County when he was six years old. He graduated from Murfreesboro High School in 1950 and was enlisted in the US Army in 1955 and served in France. Percy married Lynette Mitchell from Aulander in 1956 and the two enjoyed 66 years together. He was very proud of his wife and children and encouraged them to help in his businesses. He was proud also to have a son, Michael, who took over to own and run the businesses he started. Michael followed the footsteps of his father and involved his wife, Vanessa, and their own two sons. Percy’s pride also included his two daughters Fran and Julie and their families.
MURFREESBORO, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Gates County native sworn in as Judge

CHARLOTTE – Attorney Shanté Burke-Hayer, a native of Gates County, was officially sworn in to begin her journey as District Court Judge in Charlotte-Mecklenburg County on July 8. Burke-Hayer ran a successful campaign, emphasizing her dedication to “the people” and desire to provide support for families, children, and...
GATES COUNTY, NC
WITN

Crews recover man’s body after minivan drives into Roanoke River

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they found a minivan and its driver that ended up in the Roanoke River yesterday afternoon outside of Williamston. Bertie County Sheriff John Holley says crews made the discovery around 9:30 a.m. this morning. He said they received a call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
cbs17

Halifax County man arrested for growing 20+ marijuana plants

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced a man was arrested for growing marijuana plants on his property. On Wednesday at approximately 5:45 p.m., sheriffs of the Narcotics Agents and Hazardous Entry and Arrest Team executed a search warrant at the 1600 block of Clarksville Drive in Scotland Neck.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Bernice G. Scott

RICH SQUARE – Bernice Elizabeth Gatling Scott, 89 of Rich Square, NC passed away on July 19, 2022 at her residence. Bernice, a consummate educator and outspoken advocate for people, was born March 12, 1933 to the parents of Lee Sanders Gatling and Alberta Boyce Gatling in Rich Square, N.C.
RICH SQUARE, NC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - sale 8/15, Virginia Rogers

On Monday August 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM, the goods listed below at Climate Masters Indoor Storage, 2745 West 5th North Street, Summerville, SC 29483 will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at the above stated address: Virginia Rogers Units: A02, A03, D10, L05 1,000 SF household furniture, dozens of bins and boxes, wooden crates, misc. items AD# 2013434.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WNCT

Nash County man celebrates $1.4M jackpot win

RALEIGH, N.C. – Sherman Reedy of Rocky Mount tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won big – celebrating a $1,432,942 jackpot win. Reedy’s win became the 9th largest jackpot in the history of the Cash 5 game. He bought his lucky $1 ticket for Monday’s drawing from the Circle K on Sunset Avenue in Rocky Mount.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

One dies from Nash County crash

Middlesex, N.C. — One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Claude Lewis Road in Middlesex on Saturday morning. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived on scene around 1 a.m. to find the badly damaged vehicle about 20 feet from the road. WRAL News is working to learn more...
MIDDLESEX, NC
WITN

Man arrested in two-county chase held on $1.5 million bond

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Williamston man arrested after a two-county chase on Wednesday is being held on a $1.5 million bond. Vonderrick Cutler is charged with first degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and felony flee to elude.
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WITN

Suspect wanted for catalytic converter thefts

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina police are looking for a man wanted for stealing catalytic converters. The Nags Head Police Department is asking for your help finding Andrew Durand, 34, previously of Moyock. Investigators say he is suspected of stealing catalytic converters from cars in Nags Head. He has additional active warrants in North Carolina and Virginia.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Northampton Schools to get additional building funds

JACKSON – With recent amendments to the state budget, Northampton County Schools is slated to receive more grant funds for their plan to build a consolidated middle/high school. But those additional funds still fall short of their original cost projection. Interim Superintendent Dr. Del Burns shared the information with...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC

