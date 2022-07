TOPEKA (KSNT) – A police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in Topeka on Wednesday night. 27 News spoke with Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Brock Simone about the chase which began in Jefferson County and ended in North Topeka. He said that the chase began when deputy spotted a car traveling at 94 miles-per-hour in a 70 on U.S. 24 Highway at 8:41 p.m. The vehicle was later identified as a 2010 Ford Escape that was listed as stolen out of Topeka.

