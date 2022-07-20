ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how to watch the FIFA 23 reveal trailer

By Hirun Cryer
The FIFA 23 reveal trailer will debut later today on July 20, and you can watch the full unveiling right here.

The full trailer for FIFA 23 will premiere later today at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm BST. When the time eventually rolls around, you can watch the full FIFA 23 reveal trailer right here, via the YouTube embed just below, where EA will debut the very first footage for the upcoming soccer sim.

As always, we can probably expect a cinematic trailer to announce the new FIFA game. EA tends to debut their sports games with less of an emphasis on actual gameplay, and more of a skew towards broadcast footage. That's not to say we definitely won't see any gameplay for FIFA 23 later on today, however.

As announced earlier this year, stars Kylian Mbappe and Sam Kerr will be joining together to grace the cover of the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 23 . Anyone who purchases the more expensive edition of the game will get two cover athletes for the price of one, and this actually marks the first time a female soccer player has been on the cover of a FIFA game.

However, Mbappe will be on the cover of the standard edition of FIFA 23 on his own. EA revealed that those around the world who bag the standard edition of the new game will get just one cover star in the French player, with the exception of Australian and New Zealand, where Kerr will actually take over from Mbappe as the standard edition cover athlete.

Here are 10 FIFA 23 features we'd like to see from the upcoming game.

Horizon Forbidden West fans hope for DLC news as Aloy actor returns to mocap studio

