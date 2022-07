SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – Class A Super Regional play begins today across South Dakota. Watertown earned a 12 seed and will travel to the five seed Sioux Falls East. Post 17 will enter the super regionals on a hot streak with a 7-4 record in the month of July. Coach Ryan Neale says the team is starting to peak at the right time:

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO