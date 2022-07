The city of Hays street seal coat schedule has been updated. On Tuesday, the seal coat contractor will return to finish sealing various city streets (see map above). Seal coat is spray applied in two coats with a dry time of two to three hours per pass, so the streets being sealed will be temporarily closed during this time. On the date scheduled for treatment, all cars need to be moved from the street by 8 a.m. Streets being sealed will be closed from approximately 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Access can be achieved in cases of emergency. Parking on adjacent streets is recommended during the daytime. Parking in driveways is OK if you do not plan on moving the vehicle between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The seal coat treatment should not be driven on until it has set up (dried). It will stain surfaces such as concrete, carpet or flooring if tracked from construction areas. Please have all lawn watering devices turned off the evening before the scheduled date. Please help keep the streets clean and dry for a smooth and lasting project. Traffic control will be set in areas of work being completed and picked up by the end of the work day. Notification of adjacent properties will be made door to door 24 hours in advance of the work.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO