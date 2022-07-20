ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit boy, 13, charged with manslaughter in shooting death of cousin

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 13-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter for allegedly killing his 12-year-old cousin while playing with a gun Tuesday. The incident...

deadlinedetroit.com

