Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died in oil field accident

Chase and Butler County Fire crews were called to a two-vehicle accident on the Kansas Turnpike that sent one woman to the hospital Friday morning. The accident was reported on the Kansas Turnpike at mile marker 99 two miles north of the Matfield Green service exit shortly before 10:30 am. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Ford Freestar driven by 50-year-old Leslie Gasper of Wichita was traveling northbound and crossed over the main lane.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO