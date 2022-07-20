ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to host African leaders for Dec summit in Washington

President Joe Biden departs Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown section of Washington, after attending a Mass in Washington, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) The Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he'll host African leaders for a summit in Washington in mid-December.

The U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit will be held Dec. 13-15 and demonstrate a commitment by the U.S. to Africa that Biden described as “enduring.” He said the gathering will “underscore the importance of U.S.-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.”

Biden added that the summit will help foster new economic engagement, reinforce a shared commitment to democracy and human rights, manage the effects of COVID-19 and future pandemics, advance peace and security, respond to climate change, strengthen regional and global health and promote food security.

President Barack Obama held a similar summit in Washington in 2014, when Biden was his vice president. The summit followed Obama's 2013 trip to Africa.

Biden has not visited Africa since taking office.

Freedom Jaeger
2d ago

Why? I doubt he will be coherent in December after the democrats are all voted out of Congress!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Jeffrey Edwards
2d ago

cant wait to see how he humiliates himself infrony of them!!!!!

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
Biden’s dismal poll numbers, explained in 9 charts

In recent months, Democrats have been increasingly concerned about President Joe Biden’s low approval rating, fearing it will hurt their party in the 2022 midterms. As of mid-July, survey after survey has shown his approval ratings floundering amid dissatisfaction with his handling of the economy and ongoing concerns about inflation and gas prices. To top it off, a poll from the New York Times and Siena College found that just 26 percent of Democrats thought he should be renominated in two years, while 64 percent would be open to someone else.
Biden announces U.S.-Africa summit for mid-December

WASHINGTON, July 20(Reuters) - President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that the United States will bring together leaders from across the African continent for a major summit in December in Washington to discuss pressing challenges from food security to climate change.
Lawmaker Asks Pete Buttigieg 'Insulting' Question About Implementing 25th Amendment on President Biden

Pete Buttigieg defended the current administration after a Republican congressman questioned Joe Biden's ability to serve as president. On Tuesday, the Secretary of Transportation, 40, testified at a House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure committee hearing, during which Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) asked Buttigieg to "describe America in one single word," according to Yahoo! News.
Pelosi to Blinken: Label Russia as terrorist state, or else Congress will

Speaker Nancy Pelosi had a message for Secretary of State Antony Blinken: Designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism — otherwise, Congress will. The warning, made on a call between the two earlier this week, was described to POLITICO by two sources familiar with the conversation. Spokespersons for the State Department and Pelosi’s office declined to comment.
Opinion | Get Well, Mr. President! And Don’t Lie About Your Health.

Jack Shafer is Politico’s senior media writer. Some time this morning after President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid, a low-level staffer may have been dispatched to the White House carport to start the engine on the 25th Amendment. Keep it idling, they’d be told, just in case he becomes seriously ill and is unable to perform the duties of his office. If that happens, a high-level staffer would quickly open the throttle on the amendment and invoke its powers to begin the temporary transfer of power to Vice President Kamala Harris.
