NASCAR viewer’s guide: Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — The trio of drivers that will start sixth, seventh and eighth Sunday at Pocono Raceway are as intriguing to watch as the ones leading the field to green. Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace, and Martin Truex Jr. are all winless. Blaney and Truex are hanging on to playoff spots by mere points -- not victories -- and there are only six races left until the playoff field is set. In other words, for the drivers with a 0 in the win column, like Wallace, like Kevin Harvick, like Aric Almirola, time is running out to earn a checkered flag and snag that automatic spot in the field. “This is the year you finally have to win to make the playoffs,” said Almirola, of Stewart-Haas Racing.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO