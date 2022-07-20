ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Oracle and Google data centers taken down by UK heatwave

By Mike Moore
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n7OEC_0gm5Orhi00
(Image credit: Future)

Some of the biggest data centers in the UK were forced to power down following the recent record high temperatures.

Facilities belonging to Google Cloud and Oracle were among those affected as temperatures in the UK topped the 40C (104F) mark for the first time.

The issues led to outages for customers across the country as both technology giants shut down parts of their systems in order to protect the stability of the entire network.

Heatwave outage

Oracle Cloud was the first to report issues, with a company status alert (opens in new tab) spotted by The Register reporting a cooling failure that caused "non-critical hardware" to be turned off.

"As a result of unseasonal temperatures in the region, a subset of cooling infrastructure within the UK South (London) Data Centre experienced an issue. This led to a subset of our service infrastructure needed to be powered down to prevent uncontrolled hardware failures," the report read.

"This step has been taken with the intention of limiting the potential for any long term impact to our customers."

The outage affected several Oracle Cloud Infrastructure resources including networking, storage, and compute.

Google Cloud later reported a cooling failure in one of its facilities in its europe-west2-a zone that covers its europe-west2 region.

"There has been a cooling related failure in one of our buildings that hosts zone europe-west2-a for region europe-west2. This caused a partial failure of capacity in that zone, leading to VM terminations and a loss of machines for a small set of our customers," the Google Cloud incident report (opens in new tab) noted.

"We're working hard to get the cooling back online and create capacity in that zone. We do not anticipate further impact in zone europe-west2-a and currently running VMs should not be impacted. A small percentage of replicated Persistent Disk devices are running in single redundant mode."

"In order to prevent damage to machines and an extended outage, we have powered down part of the zone and are limiting GCE preemptible launches. We are working to restore redundancy for any remaining impacted replicated Persistent Disk devices."

Both companies were able to repair the failures and reactivate their full networks within a few hours, with customers then able to access the full suite of services shortly after.

Via The Register (opens in new tab)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gcWYe_0gm5Orhi00

Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Microsoft reverses ban on open source software sales

Microsoft has done an about-turn on its decision to ban the sale of open source software in its app store following uproar from the developer community. The change follows a recent report that the company was set to delay the introduction of new rules that would ban open source software on the Microsoft Store, which had initially been planned for this week.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

T-Mobile bundles Apple business services with iPhones and 5G

T-Mobile and Apple have launched a new tariff in the US for small businesses that combines devices, wireless connectivity, and enterprise-grade applications and support, hoping to capitalise on demand for flexible and mobile working. Business Unlimited Ultimate+ for iPhone includes an iPhone 13 handset with 200GB of 5G data and...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud#Google Data Centers#Heatwave#Uk#Register#Data Centre
TechRadar

Microsoft Teams went down, but at the best possible time

A major outage has affected Microsoft Teams, but fortunately not many users will have been too affected as it occured in the middle of the night. The video conferencing service went down at around 01.45am UTC last night (July 21) with users unable to connect or join Microsoft Teams calls.
COMPUTERS
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
TechRadar

How to screenshot on a Samsung phone

Being able to take a screenshot can be incredibly useful, whether you’re using it as a reminder of a message or some information, a quick way to save a picture, or a way to illustrate an article such as this one. But not all phones take screenshots in the...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Oracle
TechRadar

Microsoft Teams is going after Facebook with its own social network

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has announced plans to take on the likes of Facebook with the company's own social media platform, Viva Engage. The new offering, part of Microsoft Teams, looks to enhance the experience of the outgoing Yammer Communities, bringing “new capabilities to connect people, find and share knowledge, express [oneself], and find belonging at work,” according to Yammer and Viva CVP Murali Sitaram in a company blog post (opens in new tab).
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Samsung’s most beautiful 2022 QLED TVs are finally on sale

If you want a TV that’s about being stylish as much as it is a practical part of your home theater then you might want to check out Samsung’s The Frame (2022) and The Serif (2022) both of which have finally gone on sale in the US and UK, having been announced at the start of the year, and made available to pre-order a few months ago.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TechRadar

Confirmed: You're getting new Samsung Galaxy foldables next month

Forget teases, conjectures, and leaks. Samsung's own leadership has penned a blog post that primes the anticipation pump for multiple foldable devices that may "push the limit of what's possible," and will launch during Samsung Unpacked on August 10. In an editorial posted late Wednesday (opens in new tab) entitled,...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Windows 11 makes a small but powerful tweak to the taskbar

Windows 11 has just introduced a new feature in testing which makes a handy improvement to the taskbar, among some other changes. The main point of interest here is the work on the taskbar which consists of an overflow facility that’s present for Windows Insiders (testers) in the latest preview build 25163 (which has just arrived in the Dev Channel).
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Google thinks its new programming language can topple C++

Google has revealed more on Carbon, a new programming language that the company believes could be the successor to C++. Programming languages are constantly improving and developing, and have been replaced in recent years with models that are even easier to use. Apple’s own Swift language has opened up several possibilities to the less experienced that its predecessor, Objective-C, for example.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Microsoft wants Windows 11 to be accessible to everyone, and they're not done

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced an initiative where it laid out a series of shortcuts to easily enable features in Windows 11, such as widgets and emojis. Called the 'Turn it up to 11 (opens in new tab)' campaign, this was the company's way of explaining how easy it is to launch these new features, as some are unfortunately hidden due to other features taking precedence. While helpful, there's another aspect that I felt wasn't playing to the strengths of Windows 11, which is its Accessibility features.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

TechRadar

42K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy