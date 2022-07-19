ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

DUPLEX JACUZZI (Apartment), La Mesa (Colombia) Deals

booking.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeaturing a hot tub, DUPLEX JACUZZI is located in La Mesa. The property is 18...

www.booking.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Thieves Steal Over $100 Million in Jewelry From an Armored Truck Near LA

Click here to read the full article. A Hollywood-style heist took place near Los Angeles last week. In the early hours of July 11, thieves in Southern California made off with millions of dollars worth of fine jewelry and gems, reported the New York Times. The merchandise was being transported by a Brink’s truck from the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Mateo to another trade show some 370 miles away at the Pasadena Convention Center.   The armored vehicle was robbed in the desert city of Lancaster in northern Los Angeles County early Monday morning, Laura Eimiller, a spokeswoman for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Upworthy

California beach property returned to family nearly 100 years after it was seized from Black owners

Nearly 100 years after the government seized a Black family’s oceanfront property during racial segregation, Southern California officials announced they are returning the property to the living descendants of the family. In the early 1900s, Willa and Charles Bruce bought the oceanfront property to build a resort that could be used by Black people and help them access the shore at a time when they were prevented and restricted. The couple paid a premium for the land, which was priced higher than neighboring lots. Now, Southern California officials have agreed to "right a wrong" by returning the property to the rightful owners. “It is never too late to right a wrong,” said County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who led efforts to return the Manhattan Beach land, reported HuffPost. “Bruce’s Beach was taken nearly a century ago, but it was an injustice inflicted upon not just Willa and Charles Bruce but generations of their descendants who would, almost certainly, be millionaires today if they had been allowed to keep their beachfront property.”
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
travelnoire.com

Manhattan Beach Is Returned To The Black Family That Bought It In 1912

Bruce Beach is located on the ancestral land of the Gabrielino Tongva people — between 26th and 27th Street along the coastlines of Southern California. In 1912, Willa and Charles Bruce purchased two plots of land for $1,225. The African American couple built a beach lodge on the beach’s shoreline. The resort was the first Black-Owned West Coast oceanfront property. Bruce Beach quickly became a popular destination for Black Americans seeking to vacation in peace. The harassment eventually came, as Ku Klux Klan and local real estate agencies plotted racially motivated hate crimes on the Bruces and beach goers. Bruce Beach resort stayed open despite harassment from locals. That was the case until 1924 when the state of California seized the land under eminent domain — on the ground that the area was to be developed as a public park. The property remained undeveloped for decades thereafter. On Tuesday, June 25th, LA county returned now known as Manhattan Beach to direct descendants of Willia and Charles Bruce.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacuzzi#Duplex#Colombia#Bogot#Funza#Duplex Jacuzzi
Daily Beast

Cops End a Chase Involving a Beauty Queen, a Fake Identity, and $1.7 Million Worth of Wine

It was, according to Spanish media, “the theft of the century.” A heist involving wine, a nine-month international pursuit, and a former beauty queen came to an end after detectives arrested two suspects in Croatia. As Whiskey Raiders reported, authorities captured a Romanian-Dutch man and a former Mexican beauty queen whom they believe stole 45 bottles of wine worth $1.7 million from a Michelin-starred hotel restaurant in Spain. To pull off the heist, the beauty queen allegedly used a fraudulent Swiss identity document to check into the hotel, after which the couple ate at the restaurant. They allegedly toured the wine cellar before returning to their room, only to leave again later that evening. As the man allegedly entered the wine cellar using a stolen key, his partner distracted the staff. The couple reportedly left the hotel early the next morning, leaving no forensic traces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

Owners of DSM's El Chero fight for liquor license in hopes to stay open

El Chero Restaurant on Des Moines' east side opened about three months ago but the owners are fighting to stay afloat. Driving the news: Drink sales are important for restaurant financials and the couple — Hans Gutierrez and Ziomara Mejia — are struggling while they attempt to win city approval for their liquor license, Gutierrez said.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy