West Sacramento City Council Meets July 20

DAVIS (CBS13) – A new survey shows problematic trends in political discourse in the United States. And with the midterm elections just months away, researchers felt the findings couldn’t wait. The survey came from the UC Davis Violence Prevention Research Program. “We have some pretty concerning findings about a propensity to commit political violence,” says Dr. Garen Wintemute, one of the lead authors of the report. Nearly 20% of respondents say they believe political violence is sometimes justifiable. Some 51% agree with the statement that, in the next several years, there will be civil war in the United States. And 42.4% agree that...

