Get your vlog on with the Nikon Z30 as it goes to "in stock" status

By Sebastian Oakley
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 4 days ago
(Image credit: B&H)

The Nikon Z30 has been described as Nikon's best-ever vlogging camera (opens in new tab), and while we weren't quite sure whether the world actually needed another one (opens in new tab) it certainly offers a good set of specs for the job.

The Nikon Z30 features an APS-C sized 20.9 megapixel sensor, along with 4K UHD video capture, and 120fps full HD slow motion capability.

Compact, connected, and designed for creators, the Nikon Z30 is a purpose-built mirrorless camera optimized for vloggers and live streamers.

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.

He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

