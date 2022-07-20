ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Daywatch: Officer recalls ‘heightened’ arrest of Highland Park shooting suspect

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, and State Rep. Darren Bailey will face off in the Illinois governor's race this November. Louisa Chu/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good morning, Chicago.

Two weeks later, North Chicago police officer Gary Grayer still plays the arrest of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade suspect back in his mind. Grayer was the first law enforcement officer on the scene in Lake Forest and recalls approaching the car driven by suspect Robert “Bobby” Crimo III. In the seconds that followed, Grayer said he prepared himself for a deadly firefight .

“I was relieved once he was cuffed, but I was also shocked that he gave up this easy after the heinous crime he did,” the officer said.

Here’s what we know about the victims, suspect, community and aftermath of the Highland Park mass shooting.

GOP governor nominee Darren Bailey facing a cash deficit as he takes on billionaire Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker

Despite his overwhelming primary victory over five rivals running for Illinois governor, Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey entered the general election season with only $363,918 in his campaign bank account as he takes on billionaire Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, state campaign finance records show.

Overall, all the candidates in the Democratic and Republican primaries for governor spent more than $143 million — the second time in a row that the race for governor in Illinois has topped the $100 million mark, according to the most recently released campaign records.

A new high school is planned for the Near South Side on land once used for public housing

The Chicago Housing Authority board voted to move forward with plans to lease part of the site of the former Ickes Homes public housing complex to the Chicago Board of Education for a proposed $120 million high school that would serve Chinatown, Bridgeport and South Loop teens.

The approval came despite objections from community activists who said the land should be used for more public housing units.

Photographer killed in apparent murder-suicide at Gold Coast apartment

A 29-year-old woman was killed Monday in her Gold Coast apartment in an apparent murder-suicide by her soon-to-be ex-husband, according to authorities.

The photographer from Tennessee moved to Chicago last year and had been open about her struggles with divorce on social media.

Chicago will transform the Grant Park area into the first-ever NASCAR street race in 2023

Imagine cars racing down Lake Shore Drive at 130 mph, burning rubber on South Michigan Avenue and jockeying for position bumper-to-bumper on Balbo Drive. Welcome to the new rush hour in Chicago.

The city announced it will transform the Grant Park environs into the first-ever NASCAR street race for a weekend next summer. The televised Cup Series event will feature a 12-turn, 2.2-mile course, with top NASCAR drivers weaving through the park on closed-off streets lined with temporary fences, grandstands and what promoters hope will be thousands of fans.

Here’s a look at the course.

How Chicago White Sox and Cubs players performed in the All-Star Game, including Tim Anderson’s part in a flashy double play

The Chicago White Sox had two players on the AL roster — Tim Anderson, who started at shortstop, and closer Liam Hendriks — and the Chicago Cubs had two on the NL squad in starting catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ.

Here’s how the game went for the players from both teams.

It’s National Hot Dog Day 2022: Here are 25 stands with Chicago dogs in the city, suburbs

This is a town that knows what it likes and isn’t afraid to go all in on the classics. Italian beef, steak and tacos rank pretty high, but it’s hard to beat Chicago’s hot dogs — especially on National Hot Dog Day.

The Chicago dog is iconic, an ironclad part of the region’s food identity. Here’s our list of 25 first-rate hot dog stands in Chicago and the suburbs .

thevintagenews.com

Cabrini-Green: How Racism Turned a Promising Neighborhood into a Nightmare

Chicago’s Cabrini-Green, once a vibrant, affordable community in the Near North Side of Chicago, sought to prove what public housing projects could offer. Popularly known as the setting for the iconic film Candyman, Cabrini-Green’s history of neglect, racism, and government corruption led the housing projects into disrepair. After...
Pekau, Rossi visit paralyzed Chicago cop Golden

Chicago police officer Danny Golden received a visit from Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau and the village’s police chief, Eric Rossi, Monday afternoon. Golden is paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot in the Beverly neighborhood in Chicago while trying to break up a fight at a bar on July 8.
Michele Smith, Ald. of Lincoln Park Ward, resigns

Michele Smith, Alderman of Ward 43, announced Thursday that she will resign from office next month. The abrupt announcement comes after more than a decade of Smith’s service as a member of Chicago City Council representing Ward 43. The boundary is home to the Chicago neighborhoods of Lincoln Park, Gold Coast and Old Town, and contains DePaul’s Lincoln Park campus.
Riding along with Illinois State Police to witness how they use License Plate Readers to bust lawbreakers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summertime in Chicago is electric – festivals, fireworks, the lakeside breeze providing a sweet escape from the steamy pavement. But beneath it all runs a current of crime, and law enforcement is working hard every day to zap that crime out. One means of fighting that crime that you have likely heard about is LPRs - or license plate readers. Recently, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza rode along for a shift with Illinois State Police to see those LPRs in action. Armed with bulletproof vests and some camera equipment, Franza suited up and got in...
Geneva Lake drowning, Chicago man dead: police

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - A Chicago man drowned in Geneva Lake on Friday afternoon, July 22. Police were called to a pier in the town of Linn around 12:45 p.m. The man, identified as 81-year-old Peter Schauer, had already been pulled from the water and life-saving attempts were underway – but were ultimately unsuccessful.
Liam Hendriks
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Darren Bailey
'High' level of Covid-19 spread reported in Chicago's collar counties

DUPAGE COUNTY - According to the CDC, 58 Illinois counties are now rated at "High" for community level of transmission for COVID-19 — an area that includes most of the counties in northern Illinois, as well as counties around Peoria, Champaign, Metro East and Quincy. An additional 36 counties...
A Visual Guide To Every Building in the Chicago Skyline

Chicago’s skyline has not always been filled with gleaming skyscrapers. The Great Chicago Fire in 1873 wiped out most of the city, displacing one-third of its residents. Though a tragedy, the fire led to improved building materials and fire codes, which paved the way for the age of the skyscraper.
Suburban Chicago Bakery’s Drag Show Attracts Anti-LGBTQ Harassment

A far suburban bakery, about 45 miles northwest of Chicago, plans to hold a family-friendly drag show this weekend which is expected to draw crowds of protesters and counter-protesters. Over the last few weeks, the owner of UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills has received both in-person and online threats to her business, according to local police.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch #493 has been canceled. The severe thunderstorms have stayed to the north of Illinois and have moved east into Lake Michigan

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 493 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 927 PM CDT SAT JUL 23 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 493 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS CANCELS 4 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOONE WINNEBAGO IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS LAKE IL MCHENRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, BELVIDERE, BUFFALO GROVE, CRYSTAL LAKE, GURNEE, MCHENRY, MUNDELEIN, ROCKFORD, WAUKEGAN, AND WOODSTOCK. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 493 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS CANCELS THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL LAKE MICHIGAN FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL 5NM OFFSHORE TO MID LAKE.
