Daywatch: Officer recalls ‘heightened’ arrest of Highland Park shooting suspect

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, and State Rep. Darren Bailey will face off in the Illinois governor's race this November. Louisa Chu/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good morning, Chicago.

Two weeks later, North Chicago police officer Gary Grayer still plays the arrest of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade suspect back in his mind. Grayer was the first law enforcement officer on the scene in Lake Forest and recalls approaching the car driven by suspect Robert “Bobby” Crimo III. In the seconds that followed, Grayer said he prepared himself for a deadly firefight .

“I was relieved once he was cuffed, but I was also shocked that he gave up this easy after the heinous crime he did,” the officer said.

Here’s what we know about the victims, suspect, community and aftermath of the Highland Park mass shooting.

Despite his overwhelming primary victory over five rivals running for Illinois governor, Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey entered the general election season with only $363,918 in his campaign bank account as he takes on billionaire Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, state campaign finance records show.

Overall, all the candidates in the Democratic and Republican primaries for governor spent more than $143 million — the second time in a row that the race for governor in Illinois has topped the $100 million mark, according to the most recently released campaign records.

The Chicago Housing Authority board voted to move forward with plans to lease part of the site of the former Ickes Homes public housing complex to the Chicago Board of Education for a proposed $120 million high school that would serve Chinatown, Bridgeport and South Loop teens.

The approval came despite objections from community activists who said the land should be used for more public housing units.

A 29-year-old woman was killed Monday in her Gold Coast apartment in an apparent murder-suicide by her soon-to-be ex-husband, according to authorities.

The photographer from Tennessee moved to Chicago last year and had been open about her struggles with divorce on social media.

Imagine cars racing down Lake Shore Drive at 130 mph, burning rubber on South Michigan Avenue and jockeying for position bumper-to-bumper on Balbo Drive. Welcome to the new rush hour in Chicago.

The city announced it will transform the Grant Park environs into the first-ever NASCAR street race for a weekend next summer. The televised Cup Series event will feature a 12-turn, 2.2-mile course, with top NASCAR drivers weaving through the park on closed-off streets lined with temporary fences, grandstands and what promoters hope will be thousands of fans.

Here’s a look at the course.

The Chicago White Sox had two players on the AL roster — Tim Anderson, who started at shortstop, and closer Liam Hendriks — and the Chicago Cubs had two on the NL squad in starting catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ.

Here’s how the game went for the players from both teams.

This is a town that knows what it likes and isn’t afraid to go all in on the classics. Italian beef, steak and tacos rank pretty high, but it’s hard to beat Chicago’s hot dogs — especially on National Hot Dog Day.

The Chicago dog is iconic, an ironclad part of the region’s food identity. Here’s our list of 25 first-rate hot dog stands in Chicago and the suburbs .