ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Dealing With Diabetes Stigma

By David Spero, BSN, RN
diabetesselfmanagement.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you sometimes feel people judge you or discriminate against you for having diabetes? You’re not imagining it. A panel at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions in New Orleans reported that up to two-thirds of people with type 1 and one half of people with type 2 in five...

www.diabetesselfmanagement.com

Comments / 1

Related
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Health Benefits of Drinking Pickle Juice?

Pickles have always been a popular side dish, but pickle juice has recently become popular claiming it has several health benefits. Many sports drinks, slushies, alcoholic beverages, and others are including pickle juice because of its alleged health benefits. Pickle juice is basically water and vinegar infused with cucumbers and...
DRINKS
Health Digest

How Much Soda Does It Take To Increase Your Risk For Type 2 Diabetes?

Of the roughly one in 10 people in the U.S. with diabetes, up to 95% are cases of type 2 diabetes, reports the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The condition occurs when cells develop a resistance to insulin, a necessary hormone produced by the pancreas that helps convert blood glucose into energy for our bodies. Common symptoms of diabetes include fatigue, blurred vision, chronic sores, as well as increased urination, thirst, and hunger (via Healthline). Unlike type 1 diabetes, which is an autoimmune disorder, type 2 diabetes can be influenced by diet, including sugar consumption.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What are the best nuts to lower cholesterol?

Nuts are a kind of fruit with a hard outer shell, with the exception of peanuts, which are legumes. Nuts are a popular food worldwide, and there is evidence that they may benefit a person’s health. A variety of nuts may lower low-density lipoproteins (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol, while...
NUTRITION
Medical News Today

What is the link between vitamin B12 and Crohn's disease?

A person with Crohn’s disease will experience abdominal pain and unintentional weight loss. They may also have difficulty absorbing certain foods, resulting in nutrient deficiencies. One that commonly occurs is a vitamin B12 deficiency. Crohn’s disease, a form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), is a lifelong condition that results...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Mulvaney
Health Digest

The Best Exercises To Get Rid Of Love Handles

Everything is going according to plan. Since cutting calories and walking three miles a day, you're getting fit and losing weight. But those pesky love handles just won't budge! So, what exactly are love handles anyway? Simply put, love handles — also referred to as a muffin top, spare tire, breadbasket — are conspicuous deposits of excess fat jetting out from the sides of one's waistline. Love handles are considered subcutaneous fat, or fat located immediately below the skin. Subcutaneous fat (as opposed to the hidden more dangerous visceral fat) accounts for about 90% of total body fat, as reported by Science Direct.
WORKOUTS
SHAPE

How Much Deep Sleep Do You Need Each Night?

Whether you're wired from a little too much time scrolling on TikTok or stressed after a jam-packed day, you might find yourself lying in bed with your mind racing, struggling to fall asleep. And even once you manage to drift off, you can wake up feeling drained — pretty much the opposite of what you'd hope for, especially when another nonstop day awaits. If this scenario sounds familiar, it's possible you're concerned about the quality of your sleep and whether or not you're getting enough deep sleep.
TOWSON, MD
Medical News Today

What to know about apathy in depression

Depression is a mental health condition that can sap a person’s motivation and enjoyment, leaving them with feelings of apathy and emptiness. It is common for people to experience shifts in mood, but if an individual has extended feelings of indifference or low mood, they may have depression. However, feelings of apathy can also be a symptom of other mental health conditions, Parkinson’s disease, or Alzheimer’s disease. Therefore, anyone feeling apathetic for extended periods should seek a doctor’s advice.
MENTAL HEALTH
UPI News

Anxiety disorders may spread from mothers to daughters, fathers to sons

July 12 (UPI) -- Mothers to daughters, fathers to sons: That's how anxiety disorders may be transmitted, according to a new study. While anxiety disorders are known to run in families, it remains unclear how genes and the environment may contribute to onset of the condition -- and no previous studies have explored the idea of mother-daughter, father-son transmission.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Adults Diabetes#Diabetes Care#Diabetes Management#Senior Health#University Of Sydney
MedicalXpress

Heart muscle scarring found in patients with hypertension are associated with worse outcomes

A recent study conducted by the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) discovered that myocardial fibrosis is associated with worse cardiovascular outcomes in patients with hypertension. Myocardial fibrosis is an important prognostic marker in the development of adverse cardiovascular events, such as heart failure and death. In Singapore, the prevalence of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Boston

Some medications do not do well in the heat, experts warn

BOSTON - We're in the middle of a heat wave, so here is some heat-related advice for people who take medications.First, many medications do not tolerate heat well.  First of all, some medications lose their effectiveness if they get too hot. So always store your medications at room temperature in a dark, dry location. Second, taking certain medications can make you more susceptible to heat-related illness. For example, diuretics, or water pills, are designed to help you lose water, but if you're also hot and sweaty, you could get into trouble with dehydration. Certain medications taken for allergies or high blood pressure can reduce your ability to sweat, which in hot conditions can cause you to overheat. And other medications, like certain antibiotics, can trigger uncomfortable rashes when you're out in the sun. So, beware of the effects that this oppressive heat and the hot sun can have on your medications as well as on your body.
BOSTON, MA
verywellhealth.com

How I Changed My Life to Better Manage Type 2 Diabetes

I first saw the consequences of uncontrolled diabetes when my husband had a stroke, leaving me as his primary caregiver. He later passed away due to his condition, but I still struggled with my diet. True, I knew I was probably eating more fat than I should, and sugar had always been my ultimate weakness, but I had a hard time making any lasting change. I would go through periods of eating well, only to fall off the wagon and binge on bread or sweets. The same went for exercising: I would get into a routine for a couple of months and then gradually lose motivation. I didn’t understand what adopting a healthier lifestyle truly meant.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Walking 10,000 Steps Lowers Death Risk in Diabetes Patients: Study

July 15, 2022 – Walking 10,000 steps per day may reduce the risk of death for those that have trouble regulating their blood sugar, according to the findings from a new study of almost 1,700 American adults with prediabetes or diabetes. Researchers from the University of Seville, Spain, evaluated...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
HIV
Medical News Today

What is the link between trauma and schizophrenia?

Trauma, particularly in childhood, may increase the risk of psychotic symptoms and the development of schizophrenia. Trauma may sometimes cause physical changes in the body, which may increase a person’s risk of developing mental health conditions, including schizophrenia. Schizophrenia. due to a combination of genetic and environmental factors. In...
MENTAL HEALTH
poz.com

Messages From Mom and the Great Beyond

The 2022 HIV Drug Chart and POZ Poll: Have You Ever Taken Anti-Depressants?. It’s been about three weeks since my mother passed to spirit. In my tribute, I wrote about how I felt like she’d sent me a nudge just after she passed. I’ve certainly heard her voice in my mind since...
VIRGINIA STATE
optometrytimes.com

Study: Children with myopia more likely to have depression, anxiety

A recent study by Orbis International reports that children with myopia experienced significantly higher levels of depression and anxiety than their peers without vision impairment. Children with myopia experience significantly higher levels of depression and anxiety than their peers without vision impairment, according to a recent study conducted by Orbis...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Is Pink Himalayan Salt Better Than Regular Salt?

Although pink Himalayan salt contains some minerals that are not found in table salt, these minerals are too low in concentration to have significant health benefits. Pink Himalayan salt contains 84 distinct trace minerals, 98% of which is sodium chloride. This means that only 2% of this type of salt contains trace minerals such as potassium, magnesium, and calcium. Therefore, the difference between pink Himalayan salt and regular salt is not enough to have a drastic effect on your health.
NUTRITION
Harper's Bazaar

Do collagen supplements really work?

Collagen supplements are one of the more controversial tools within the beauty and wellness worlds. In the search for effective ways to help boost youthfulness, the suggestion of simply sipping a drink, chewing a gummy or popping a powder into your smoothie sounds tempting, but can it really boost your beauty from the inside-out?
SKIN CARE
MedicalXpress

Women urged to eat potassium-rich foods to improve their heart health

Women who eat bananas, avocados and salmon could reduce the negative effects of salt in the diet, according to a study published today in the European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). The study found that potassium-rich diets were associated with lower blood pressure, particularly in women with high salt intake.
NUTRITION
EverydayHealth.com

Dos and Don’ts of Constipation Relief

Diet and lifestyle can be a major cause of constipation. Getting relief can be as simple as making a few tweaks to your meals and habits. We’ve all been there: sitting on the toilet needing to go, but nothing comes out. The same goes for the unsatisfying plink of what looks like rabbit pellets dropping into the toilet when you know your bowels need emptying.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy