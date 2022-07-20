ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.9 KTDY

Surrendering to Police: Woman At Center of Drug Bust Arrested

By Brandon Comeaux
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qgvyV_0gm5Heiy00

216 Longview Seizure, photo from Lafayette Police

As Lafayette Police and Sheriff’s deputies continue the work to rid the Hub City of drugs – including the incredibly dangerous fentanyl – their latest drug bust involves a young woman who is accused of being in possession of over $271,000 worth of drugs and a couple of guns.

Google maps

Investigators targeted 216 Longview Drive within the city of Lafayette . As you can see above, Longview Drive is located off Cameron Street not far from Cameron’s intersection with Ambassador Caffery.

Once at the residence, narcotics agents say they made quite a find.

  • 1,216 grams of crystal methamphetamine
  • 310 grams of marijuana
  • 109,263 milliliters (231 pints) of promethazine syrup
  • 4 suspected fentanyl pills
  • a Masterpiece Arms Defender 9MM pistol
  • a Glock Model 22 .40-caliber pistol
  • various drug paraphernalia items

That’s a total street value of $271,172.00.

Jalyn Landry, photo from Lafayette Police

Lafayette Police say 23-year-old Jalyn Landry is at the center of the bust. But, she wasn’t at the residence as the search warrant was being executed, so an arrest warrant was issued for Landry for the following offenses:

  • RS 40:966A Possession of CDS Schedule I with Intent to Distribute (Marijuana)
  • RS 40:966C Possession of CDS Schedule I (Fentanyl)
  • RS 40:967A Possession of CDS Schedule II with Intent to Distribute (Crystal Methamphetamine)
  • RS 40:1060.13 Possession of a Legend Drug without Prescription with Intent to Distribute (Promethazine)
  • RS 40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • 2 counts of RS 14:95E Illegal Possession of a Firearm in Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Lafayette Police say Landry turned herself in on Monday, July 18, to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. According to jail records , she is not currently in jail and is awaiting a court date.

All persons innocent until proven guilty.

Lafayette Parish Correctional Center staff photo

Fentanyl has become a leading drug in an epidemic that takes over 100,000 lives each year, according to the CDC . The drug is often added to heroin without it being disclosed to the person buying the drug. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency outlines how dangerous fentanyl has become :

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine. Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for pain management treatment of cancer patients, applied in a patch on the skin. Because of its powerful opioid properties, Fentanyl is also diverted for abuse. Fentanyl is added to heroin to increase its potency, or be disguised as highly potent heroin. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths. Clandestinely-produced fentanyl is primarily manufactured in Mexico.

In the video below, CBC News gives you a visual of how the painkiller became a public health crisis and why law enforcement officers across the country are fighting hard to get it off the streets.

Click here to view photo gallery Click here to view photo gallery

Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021

Image
of

Source: Surrendering to Police: Woman At Center of Huge Drug Bust in Lafayette Arrested

Comments / 1

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Investigating July 22 ATM Theft, Asking for Assistance from the Public

Louisiana Authorities Investigating July 22 ATM Theft, Asking for Assistance from the Public. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On July 22, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol, along with Armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives, responded to 1542 Jefferson Hwy. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for a business burglary. There was a glass break alarm at the above business, so an alarm was called in. When EBRSO arrived on the scene, the front of the building was severely damaged, and an ATM machine was missing.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

One person dead in drive-by shooting on Moss Street, Lafayette police said

A person was shot and then dead while driving a vehicle near downtown Lafayette Saturday afternoon, police said in a news release. At around 2:44 pm, Lafayette PD responded to shots fired in the 200 block of Moss Street near the intersection of Mudd Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that two vehicles were involved in a drive-by shooting, causing the victim’s vehicle to come to rest after striking a pole, police said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Cdc#Marijuana#Law Enforcement#Sheriff
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: One dead in reported drive-by shooting in Lafayette

UPDATE, 5:51 P.M.: According to Lafayette Police, officers were called to the 200 block of Moss St. saying shots were fired around 2:44 p.m. Once they arrived, investigators found that two vehicles were involved in a drive by shooting. The victim’s vehicle came to rest after striking a pole. The victim was found dead in their vehicle.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Suspect in fatal shooting of Lafayette 22-year-old arrested in Houston

The man suspected of shooting and killing a Lafayette 22-year-old has been apprehended in Houston, the Lafayette Police Department said. Devin Celestine, 20, of Lafayette, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service out of Houston on Thursday on warrants for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Celestine is accused in the July 9 death of 22-year-old Dante Savoy, who was shot and killed in the 500 block of N. Pierce Street, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana woman accused of hitting and dragging 3-year-old

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Brie Lynne Christenson, 22, of Thibodaux, was recently arrested by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. The 22-year-old was arrested after an investigation into a cruelty complaint. The complaint centered around a 3-year-old and “the incident allegedly occurred at a residence off LA 70...
PIERRE PART, LA
cenlanow.com

Opelousas man attacked by pitbull who jumped a fence

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– A 71-year old Opelousas man says he was attacked by a pit bull who jumped a fence. George Davy says he was walking alongside the fence when the attack happened leaving him with a gaping hole and lacerations on his chin and arms. “A pitbull jumped...
OPELOUSAS, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Woman was dragged into alleyway, raped during attack at Perkins Road overpass

BATON ROUGE - Police documents revealed disturbing new details in a rape that happened outside a business along Perkins Road earlier this month. Though authorities initially described the attack as an attempted sexual assault, arrest documents filed Thursday said the attacker raped the victim after he blindsided her in a parking lot. Investigators said Oubre punched the woman in the face and then placed her in a chokehold, dragging her behind a bar.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Grand jury indicts three teenagers in June death of Lafayette 15-year-old

A Lafayette Parish grand jury on Thursday returned indictments against three teenagers for second-degreee murder in the June 21 death of another teen, Coby White. The indictments were handed down against Martasha Kaprirena Jones, 19, Charles Andrus, 16, and Jabori Caldwell, 17. White, who was 15, was shot and killed...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Woman who dragged child by hair arrested by Assumption deputies

A Thibodaux woman hit a 3-year-old in the face and dragged her by the hair into a home in Assumption Parish, sheriff's deputies said Friday. Assumption deputies arrested Brie Lynne Christenson, 22, on a single count of cruelty to juveniles Wednesday, Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a statement. The incident...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Man, 65, dies from injuries in Lafayette motorcycle crash

The motorcyclist who flipped over the roundabout at Ridge Road and Rue Du Belier has succumbed to his injuries, the Lafayette Police Department said. Raphael Reviere, 65, of Lafayette, was riding his motorcycle when he crashed at the intersection of Ridge Road and Rue Du Belier around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Reviere flipped over the roundabout in the intersection and was unresponsive when officers arrived on scene, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy