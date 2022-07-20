ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Changes in menstrual bleeding after Covid vaccination could happen, study suggests

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ssmp5_0gm5Gyb700

A significant number of people may experience period changes in the first two weeks after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, suggests a new analysis of reports from over 35,000 people.

The research, published last week in the journal Science Advances, offers a comprehensive assessment of menstrual changes experienced by pre- and post-menopausal individuals following Covid vaccination.

“Doctors who weighed in on the subject after hearing early reports about post-vaccination menstrual changes were often dismissive of patients’ concerns,” study co-author Kathryn Clancy, a professor of anthropology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the US, said in a statement.

Researchers believed these side effects could be tied to an uptick in immune-related inflammatory pathways following vaccination, and are less likely to be driven by hormonal changes.

They said such changes in menstruation are also sometimes seen following vaccination for typhoid, Hepatitis B and HPV.

“Menstruating and formerly menstruating people began sharing that they experienced unexpected bleeding after being administered a Covid-19 vaccine in early 2021,” noted scientists, including those from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“Because vaccine trials typically do not ask about menstrual cycles or bleeding, this side effect was largely ignored or dismissed,” they said.

Scientists suspect these changes associated with Covid vaccination are short term for most people and urgeed those who are worried to contact their doctors for further care.

“We want to reiterate that getting the vaccine is one of the best ways to prevent getting very sick with Covid, and we know that having Covid itself can lead not only to changes in periods, but also hospitalisation, long Covid and death,” said Katharine Lee, another author of the study from Tulane University in the US.

In the study, scientists analysed data from a survey to query people about their experiences after vaccination that was launched in April 2021.

While participants were surveyed for demographic and other information, the study focused on respondents’ reproductive history and experiences regarding menstrual bleeding.

In the analysis, only those who had not been diagnosed with Covid were included since Covid itself is sometimes associated with menstrual changes.

Researchers also excluded from the analysis data from people who were 45-55 years old to avoid confounding the results by including menstrual changes associated with perimenopause.

About 42 per cent of menstruating survey respondents reported a heavier menstrual flow after receiving the Covid vaccine.

While some experienced this in the first seven days, scientists said many other respondents reported changes 8-14 days after vaccination.

About 44 per cent reported no alteration of their menstrual flow after the vaccine, and a smaller percentage, 14 per cent, saw a mix of no change or lighter flow, the study noted.

Citing one of the limitations of the study, scientists said the analysis relied on self-reported experiences logged more than 14 days after vaccination, adding that it cannot establish causality or be seen as predictive of people in the general population.

However, they said it can point to likely associations between a person’s reproductive history, hormonal status, demographics and changes in menstruation following Covid vaccination.

Citing an example from the analysis, researchers said respondents who had experienced a pregnancy were most likely to report heavier bleeding after vaccination, with a slight increase among those who had not given birth.

They said a majority of non-menstruating premenopausal respondents on hormonal treatment experienced breakthrough bleeding after receiving the vaccine.

People who had experienced endometriosis, menorrhagia, fibroids or other reproductive problems were also more likely to report a heavier menstrual flow post-vaccination, scientists said.

“We’d love to see future vaccine testing protocols incorporate questions about menstruation that go beyond screening for pregnancy,” Dr Lee said.

“Menstruation is a regular process that responds to all kinds of immune and energetic stressors, and people notice changes to their bleeding patterns, yet we don’t tend to talk about it publicly,” she added.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis B#Science Advances#Covid 19 Vaccine#Hpv
Lakeland Gazette

Elmo Dies Of Myocarditis After Receiving COVID Vaccine￼

Reports have confirmed that beloved Sesame Street resident Elmo died unexpectedly this morning just a few hours after receiving the COVID vaccine. “Elmo not feeling so good,” Elmo reportedly said just moments before collapsing. Officials concluded the cause of death to be “unknown” although medical examiners claim he died...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

NHS nurse, 46, who thought persistent cough was long Covid after she worked through pandemic learns she is dying of cancer

An NHS nurse and mother of two who worked throughout the pandemic has been diagnosed with terminal cancer - after believing her cough was a result of long Covid. Victoria Puar, 46, who worked at Birmingham Children's Hospital as a ward sister, says she caught the virus during a camping trip with her family in August 2021 and suffered with a horrible cough for months afterwards.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Three men died within three months of each other 'after taking designer opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine and is sold on dark web'

Three young men have died within three months of each other after taking a new designer drug sweeping the dark web which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine. Students Dylan Byfield-Levell, 20, Jakob Wozniak, 19, and entrepreneur Miles Davis, 27, died after taking the opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene in Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

If you were infected with COVID-19 during the first Omicron wave, you 'really don't have a lot of good protection' against the BA.5 subvariant: Fauci

Getting infected with COVID-19 during the first Omicron wave doesn't give much protection against the current BA.5 strain. Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that the BA.5 subvariant "substantially evades" antibodies from both vaccination and prior infection. But BA.5 is not associated with greater disease severity or hospitalization compared to earlier...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Cervical cancer symptom you can smell

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
CANCER
deseret.com

4 main omicron variant symptoms to expect

The “stealth” omicron variant is on track to be surpassed by new COVID-19 subvariants, namely BA.4 and BA.5. This week, the BA.5 strain alone made up 20%-27% of cases in the U.S., while BA.4 had a hold on 8.8% to 14.5% of infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.
CHICAGO, IL
Medical Daily

Omicron BA.5's New Symptom Only Affects COVID-19 Patients At Night

An immunologist believes the latest strain of COVID-19 is showing a new symptom – intense night sweats that make it difficult to sleep. Luke O’Neill, a professor of biochemistry at Trinity College in Ireland and member of the COVID-19 Advisory Board, has issued a warning against the severe symptoms from the newly identified strain.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Florida pediatrician is axed from state board after pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccine and accusing officials of 'obstructing' access to the shot

A Florida pediatrician has been removed from a state health board for pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccines - and accusing her colleagues of 'obstructing' access to the shots. Dr. Lisa Gwynn, who works as a pediatrician in the University of Miami Health System, revealed she'd been ousted from...
FLORIDA STATE
Chip Chick

Study Finds That Older Adults Who Fall Asleep With Lights On Are At An Increased Risk For Diabetes, Obesity, And More

Do you have trouble falling asleep without a nightlight or the television on? Or worse, do you fall asleep while using devices like smartphones or tablets?. Well, a new study conducted by Dr. Minjee Kim– an assistant professor of neurology at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine– found that older adults who partake in these habits are at higher risk of being obese, having high blood pressure, and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

The Independent

758K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy