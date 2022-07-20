ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Jake Wightman wins 1500m gold at World Championships as father commentates

By Nick Mashiter
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Jake Wightman clinched a stunning 1500m gold medal at the World Championships – with dad Geoff commentating on his shock victory.

The 28-year-old won Great Britain’s first gold in Eugene on Tuesday night, which was announced at Hayward Field by his dad and coach.

Wightman won in three minutes 29.23 seconds ahead of Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Spain’s Mohamed Katir.

He becomes the first Briton to win the 1500m in 39 years, since Steve Cram’s victory in 1983, and hopes he managed to upset his dad’s rhythm.

“Dad can be a bit of a robot on the mic sometimes, some people say robot, some say professional,” he smiled. “I hope he broke that down today. It will be interesting to watch it back. My mum was in tears, at least someone was crying.

“I didn’t hear him, hopefully that’s because he was a bit emotional. One of the first things he said was, ‘Get ready for Commies (Commonwealth Games) now’.

“I’m 28, I don’t know how many more opportunities I will get to do this and I hope there is a lot more to come. I need to make the most of it. It’s important to hit the milestone like this, seven, eight-year-old me would never have believed.

“There are so many people who have helped me get to this point. My dad has coached me since I was 14 or 15. Every club coach from Edinburgh, Loughborough Uni, British Athletics have all played a part. The main thing is to now thank everyone who has helped me.”

Wightman was already the fastest man this year and went for the win with 200m to go.

Ingebrigtsen was unable to react and Wightman held on to take the biggest win of his career. World Athletics then moved the medal ceremony forward to Tuesday evening because the original one clashed with his flight home on Wednesday.

“I didn’t want to leave this race like in Tokyo (2020 Olympics) where I didn’t give a true account of how I want to run and how I believe I could run,” he said.

“The important thing was to be at 200m strong. I thought, screw this, I’m going to give it a go. If I ended up finishing fourth, I gave it a go. If I had finished second or third, I’d given it a go to try and win. But I held on.

“Whatever happens in the rest of my career, I’m a world champion.”

Wightman has previously won European and Commonwealth bronze and only came 10th at last year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

“The main thing of Tokyo was it was way more disappointing than people realise,” he said. “I’m not a negative person but I felt pretty scarred by it. It was a real disappointing end to something I thought was building up to be really special.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SCybi_0gm5Gwpf00
Wightman claimed a stunning gold (PA)

“That haunted me for a while. There were a lot of gaps which I realised needed filling, not just from the summer but the whole winter. We made those changes to come into these champs in a much better position.”

Dad and coach Geoff announced the drama as it unfolded in Oregon with mum Susan in the crowd.

“I’ve been doing his school sports day since he was about 11 because my wife’s been his PE teacher,” said Wightman senior. “So we’ve just taken it to a slightly bigger stadia, slightly bigger crowds and slightly bigger medals.

“I’ve been watching his races for all his life, since he started as a little kid in primary school, and to come through and win a global title here of all places. The main thing is it made up for the Olympics.

“You only get one shot in four years. So I’m, very proud, very proud. He’s putting in a lot of hard work. He’s very meticulous in the way he prepares.”

He also underlined the need to be unbiased when announcing the runners and calling the race.

“We had some good 200m semi-finals, you just get into a certain groove. But each time, I’d think, he’ll be warming up now, he’ll be into the final callroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SVa1A_0gm5Gwpf00
Wightman celebrates his 1500m win (AFP via Getty)

“But then you’ve got to do the introductions and if I don’t keep it neutral during the 1500m, I don’t get to do it again.

“I’ve been doing 1500m since before Jake came on the scene. I love to do them. So I can’t be biased, I have to be impartial.”

Wightman’s teammate Josh Kerr tried to set the tone ahead of the final by winning his semi-final. But the 24-year-old was unable to threaten the medal positions and missed out on being able to add to last year’s Olympic bronze to finish fifth.

Katharine Merry, a Sydney 2000 400m bronze medallist, posted a video of Geoff Wightman calling his son’s shock 1500m victory, and tweeted: “Geoff calling his son becoming a World Champion is priceless.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 stage 20 LIVE result: Jonas Vingegaard seals yellow jersey as Wout van Aert wins time trial

Jonas Vingegaard is set to win the Tour de France after finishing second to his Jumbo-Visma team-mate Wout van Aert in the stage 20 time trial to Rocamadour.Van Aert won the 40.7km time trial from Lacapelle-Marival in a time of 47 minutes 59.86 seconds, 19 seconds faster than Vingegaard, who needed only to ride defensively given his sizable cushion over Tadej Pogacar, but instead attacked the stage and was fastest over the first half.He then faded, almost running wide on a descent late on, but his second place was enough to confirm him in yellow ahead of Sunday’s ride into...
CYCLING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
The Independent

Henrik Stenson explains LIV Golf switch and reacts to losing Ryder Cup captaincy

Henrik Stenson has confirmed that he will join the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series and says he is “disappointed” to be losing Europe’s Ryder Cup captaincy as a result of his decision.Stenson was stripped of the captaincy earlier on Wednesday amid speculation that he was set to join the breakaway tour, leaving Europe’s preparations in turmoil ahead of next September’s contest in Rome.The 46-year-old Swede, who previously claimed that captaining Europe was a “dream” and insisted that he was “fully committed” to the team, said it was clear that his decision had been, in part, “commercially driven”.Stenson,  who won...
GOLF
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 stage 21 LIVE: Jonas Vingegaard set for victory ahead of Champs-Elysees sprint today

The Tour de France comes to a conclusion on the streets of Paris on Stage 21 with Jonas Vingegaard assured of the Yellow Jersey following a fine performance in yesterday’s time trial, finishing second to Jumbo-Visma team-mate Wout van Aert in Rocamadour. While the Dane can relax today, Van Aert will be hoping for more fireworks and one final statement stage victory in the mad dash on the Champs-Elysees, with other sprinters who have made it this far also eager to finish on a high. So Vingegaard will enjoy the procession to the French capital alongside his Jumbo-Visma team-mates,...
CYCLING
The Independent

England vs South Africa LIVE: Ball-by-ball cricket updates from ODI at Headingley

Follow live coverage as England face South Africa in the final and deciding one-day international at Headingley.England lost the toss and were put in to bat by South Africa. It was the latest toss to go against captain Jos Buttler, who also lost out against India at the Oval and South Africa at Chester-le-Street recently.England named an unchanged side from their 118-run victory in the second ODI at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday, with the Proteas also making no changes. Craig Overton was released from the England squad and will be available for Somerset ahead of their County Championship match at Essex, which starts on Monday.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
WORLD
The Independent

‘We are totally clean, every one of us’: Jonas Vingegaard defends Jumbo-Visma dominance at Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard maintains every member of Jumbo-Visma is “totally clean” and nobody is “taking anything illegal” after clinching the Yellow Jersey at the Tour de France.The Dane’s victory caps a dominant race for the Dutch team, who have picked off six stage victories, including three for Wout van Aert, who triumphed in Saturday’s Stage 20 time-trial to Rocamadour.Vingegaard, who has two wins, while Christophe Laporte also has a stage victory, was asked following the Stage 20 whether Jumbo-Visma should be trusted, a question posed to each Tour winner since the Lance Armstrong scandal, which has contributed to much of...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Wightman
The Independent

Cricket Scotland board resigns ahead of independent report into racism release

The board of Cricket Scotland has resigned ahead of the publication of an independent report into racism.The report will come out on Monday, though on Saturday Cricket Scotland said it was “truly sorry” to anyone who was abused while playing the sport.The review has been conducted after Scotland’s all-time leading wicket-taker Majid Haq told Sky Sports News that Cricket Scotland was “institutionally racist”, while former team-mate Qasim Sheikh said he had also suffered racist abuse.Aamer Anwar, the lawyer representing the two players, told Sky the report could prove “devastating” for Cricket Scotland.In a statement reacting to Sunday’s resignations, a spokesperson...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Commonwealth Games schedule: Birmingham 2022 dates and time

The Commonwealth Games come to Birmingham this summer with a festival of sport on offer. Four years removed from Gold Coast 2018, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be looking to claim glory, with the added advantage of home support and reduced travel.The hosts topped the medal table last time out, with Australia landing 80 gold medals, England were second with 45 golds, India came third with 26 and Canada and New Zealand took home 15 each.The Commonwealth Games lands in the middle of a hectic summer for athletics, with the World Championships finishing the week before and the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Olympics#Commonwealth Games#Loughborough Uni#British Athletics
The Independent

F1 LIVE: French Grand Prix updates as Charles Leclerc starts on pole for Lewis Hamilton’s 300th race

Follow live coverage of the French Grand Prix where Charles Leclerc starts on pole position ahead of title rival Max Verstappen.Leclerc - who breathed fresh life into his championship bid with a comprehensive victory at the last round in Austria a fortnight ago - capitalised on a tow from Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz in qualifying to beat championship leader Verstappen and take pole with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez third. Lewis Hamilton, starting his 300th Formula One race, is fourth on the grid.McLaren have brought more upgrades to France than at any other stage of the season, and Lando...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Marcus Rashford enjoys a ‘priceless’ pre-season in hopeful fresh start

Marcus Rashford has enjoyed a “priceless” pre-season and is harnessing the pain of the previous year as the refreshed Manchester United forward attempts to get back to his best.Last July’s heart-breaking penalty shoot-out miss in England’s European Championship final defeat to Italy was followed by the 24-year-old’s most challenging campaign to date.Post-tournament shoulder surgery meant Rashford did not feature for United until mid-October, when an initial flurry of goals quickly dried up.The forward’s poor performances saw him dropped by England and widely criticised, but he hopes to have turned a corner after a full pre-season under demanding new boss Erik...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
Country
U.K.
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Erling Haaland opens Man City account with debut goal in Bayern Munich friendly

Erling Haaland made a memorable debut for Manchester City in their friendly against Bayern Munich, scoring the game’s only goal after just 11 minutes on the pitch.Haaland got on the end of a Jack Grealish cross to convert from close range in the 1-0 victory at Wisconsin’s Lambeau Field.The Norway international, one of the hottest young prospects in Europe, left Borussia Dortmund for City – the club his father Alf-Inge previously played for – in a deal worth £51m in June.The match was delayed for 15 minutes by a thunderstorm, and play was suspended until further notice shortly after Haaland’s goal.Fans were urged to take shelter on the concourse as lightning descended on the area and players left the field.Officials then announced a reduced game, with 27 minutes left in the first half and a 40-minute second half.The interruptions appeared to impact both sides’ momentum, with neither managing to clinch another goal over the total of 80 minutes played. Read More Truss vs Sunak – and the choice of two very different British futures
SOCCER
The Independent

Paddy Pimblett pleads for men to ‘start talking’ after friend’s suicide

Liverpool lightweight Paddy Pimblett revealed he learned a friend had taken his own life ahead of his latest UFC outing on Saturday.Pimblett went on to urge men not to suffer in silence in a heartfelt interview after his victory over American Jordan Leavitt at London’s O2 Arena.The 27-year-old overcame the Las Vegas native with a second-round submission.Pimblett said in his post-fight interview: “I woke up on Friday morning at 4am to a message that one of my friends back home had killed himself. This was five hours before my weigh-in. So Ricky, lad, that’s for you.“But there is a stigma...
UFC
The Independent

The Independent

758K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy