Football player struck in the face by fish during match

A football player was removed from the field on a stretcher after he was struck in the face by a fish thrown by a rival fan during a game in Argentina.

Independiente player Leandro Fernandez can be seen reeling from the smack in a clip capturing the moment of impact.

Mr Fernandez was not seriously hurt in the incident, and returned to see through the end of the game.

The Avellaneda derby, a significant rival game in Argentine football, saw Racing Club and Independiente face off on Sunday 10 July.