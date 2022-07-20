ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Football player struck in the face by fish during match

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
A football player was removed from the field on a stretcher after he was struck in the face by a fish thrown by a rival fan during a game in Argentina.

Independiente player Leandro Fernandez can be seen reeling from the smack in a clip capturing the moment of impact.

Mr Fernandez was not seriously hurt in the incident, and returned to see through the end of the game.

The Avellaneda derby, a significant rival game in Argentine football, saw Racing Club and Independiente face off on Sunday 10 July.

Country
Argentina
