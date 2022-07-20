ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 panel says Secret Service failed to deliver ‘erased’ texts

By Mike Lillis, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Rebecca Beitsch
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhijJ_0gm5FzW300

( The Hill ) – The Secret Service on Tuesday failed to provide Congress with any new agency text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, informing the House committee investigating last year’s Capitol attack that the agency would continue digging to determine if any could be recovered.

The news was a blow to the Jan. 6 investigators, who had subpoenaed the Secret Service last week for texts they were hoping could provide new details about the activities of former President Trump on the day a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol. They gave the agency a Tuesday-morning deadline to comply.

But Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) said the trove of new communications delivered by the agency excluded the texts they were seeking from Jan. 6 and the day before. Those messages were the focus of intense interest by the committee after investigators were notified by a government watchdog last week that the texts were “erased” during a device replacement program.

“We received a letter today that did provide us with a lot of documents and some data. However, we did not receive the additional text messages that we were looking for,” Murphy said in an interview with MSNBC.

“They moved ahead with their efforts to migrate the devices and the data, and their process – as explained to us – was simply to leave it to the agent to determine whether or not there was anything on their phones worth saving that was necessary to save for federal records,” she continued. “And as a result, today they did not receive any texts from their agents when they made that transition that was flagged for preservation.”

Lawmakers have been optimistic about possibly recovering texts after meeting last Friday with Joseph Cuffari, the inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security (OIG), who had informed the committee of the “erased” texts several days earlier — a charge the Secret Service has denied.

“One thing I’ve learned in this process is that when one evidentiary door closes, another one will open and we’ll find a way,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told reporters Tuesday.

But investigators have also been indignant that the Secret Service, which was in charge of Trump’s security on Jan. 6, might have deleted material evidence surrounding the rampage that day, which marked the first time the Capitol had been sacked in more than two centuries.

“Without commenting on the specifics of that situation, I will say that I would be shocked and horrified if anyone in a position of leadership oversaw the destruction of evidence related to the Jan. 6 insurrection,” Raskin said.

The Secret Service had forecast that they would have little additional information to offer, with agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi telling The Hill Monday that there were no “hidden messages” the agency was concealing or anything else officials are “holding out” from the panel.

He said the bulk of what would turned over to the committee are documents similar to the 800,000 they’ve already provided. But he said the agency would also detail their policy around refraining from using text messages to communicate due to security concerns.

“It’s hard for people to understand, but we do not communicate via text message. It is in policy that you do not conduct business via text message,” he said.

The Secret Service has continually denied that they maliciously lost any text messages.

“There’s no reason for us to say the texts were lost. I mean, how do you know that those people texted? They were told to upload their official records, and they did. So this is partly what we’re going to communicate to the committee, all of the data that we have. People say texts were lost. How do you know texts were sent?” Guglielmi told The Hill.

Still, that answer was unsatisfying to those leading the investigation, who have accused Trump of not only instigating the march on the Capitol, but also of wanting to lead it. They were hoping the Secret Service messages might be able to shed further light on his intentions to join the thousands of supporters who sought to block Congress from certifying his election defeat.

“They received four requests from congressional committees on January 16, to preserve records and they had this planned migration for the 25th, I believe, of January, and nobody along the way stopped and thought, ‘Well, maybe we shouldn’t do the migration of data and of the devices until we are able to fulfill these four requests from Congress,’” Murphy said.

The National Archives on Tuesday upped the ante, demanding the Secret Service conduct their own review of why they are unable to account for the messages.

“If it is determined that any text messages have been improperly deleted (regardless of their relevance to the OIG/Congressional inquiry of the events on January 6, 2021), then the Secret Service must send NARA a report within 30 calendar days of the date of this letter with a report documenting the deletion,” Laurence Brewer, chief records officer for the U.S. government, wrote in a letter to the custodian of records at DHS.

“This report must include a complete description of the records affected, a statement of the exact circumstances surrounding the deletion of messages, a statement of the safeguards established to prevent further loss of documentation, and details of all agency actions taken to salvage, retrieve, or reconstruct the records,” Brewer continued.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Stephanie Murphy
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Secret Service#House#Msnbc
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MyChamplainValley.com

LOTTO ticket worth $18.9M sold in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that a jackpot winning ticket was sold for the New York LOTTO drawing on July 20. According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was worth $18.9 million and was sold at the Yonkers Mini Mart & Deli on Yonkers Avenue in Westchester County. The winning numbers for the July 20 drawing were 7-17-23–29-48-57 and had the bonus number 21.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MyChamplainValley.com

BPD seeks person of interest in murder case

Burlington, VT — Burlington Police are looking a “person of interest” in connection to the July 7 murder of Hussein Mubarak. Police say the person is Black and of average build and, when Hussein was shot to death, was wearing a white zip-up or button-up light collared jacket. Police say the jacket appeared noticeably larger than the wearer.
BURLINGTON, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
661K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy