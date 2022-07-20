WRAPUP 2-Wildfires rage across Europe as climate alarm sounded
Agriculture Online
4 days ago
(Adds Italy, Spain, Portugal) * Hundreds flee in Tuscany as fire-hit gas tanks explode. * Step up climate fight, UK warned, after hottest day. ATHENS/LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Emergency services battled wildfires across swathes of southern Europe amid mass evacuations on Wednesday, as warnings sounded in London after Britain's hottest...
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Chinese military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years, the top U.S. military officer said during a trip to the Indo-Pacific that included a stop Sunday in Indonesia. U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the number of intercepts by Chinese aircraft and ships in the Pacific region with U.S. and other partner forces has increased significantly over that time, and the number of unsafe interactions has risen by similar proportions. “The message is the Chinese military, in the air and at sea, have become significantly more and noticeably more aggressive in this particular region,” said Milley, who recently asked his staff to compile details about interactions between China and the U.S. and others in the region. His comments came as the U.S. redoubles efforts to strengthen its relationships with Pacific nations as a counterbalance to China, which is trying to expand its presence and influence in the region. The Biden administration considers China its “pacing threat” and America’s primary long-term security challenge.
Italian vessels have recovered five bodies and rescued 674 people packed on a fishing boat adrift in the Mediterranean off the Libyan coast, the Italian Coast Guard said Sunday, while European charities reported saving more than 500 more. Some of the survivors had to be plucked from the sea in the Italian operation Saturday that was carried out 120 miles (190 kilometers) off the coast of Calabria by a Navy mercantile ship, three Coast Guard patrol boats and a financial police boat. All of those rescued were brought to ports in Calabria and Sicily. The causes of death for...
KYIV, July 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine pressed ahead on Sunday with efforts to restart grain exports from its Black Sea ports under a deal aimed at easing global food shortages but warned deliveries would suffer if a Russian missile strike on Odesa was a sign of more to come. President...
* U.N., Turkey worked to broker Ukraine-Russia export deal. * Hopeful sign of progress toward easing global food crisis. * Russia says it 'won't take advantage' of de-mining of ports. * Russia, Ukraine sign deal as war rages on in eastern Ukraine. * Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Potential to turn battlefield tide.
KYIV, July 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine could export 60 million tonnes of grain in eight to nine months if its ports were not blockaded, but Russia's strike on the port of Odesa showed it will definitely not be that easy, an economic adviser to the Ukrainian president said on Saturday.
CAIRO, July 24 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offered reassurances over Russian grain supplies to Egypt during a visit to Cairo on Sunday, amid uncertainty over a deal to resume Ukrainian exports from the Black Sea. Egypt is one of the world's top wheat importers and last year...
KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - Russian missiles hit Ukraine's southern port of Odesa on Saturday, the Ukrainian military said, threatening a deal signed just a day earlier to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the...
LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - A number of insurance underwriters are interested in providing cover for grain shipments from Ukraine after an agreement was reached to re-open Black Sea ports, although the first shipments are expected to be weeks away, industry sources said on Friday. Russia and Ukraine signed a...
KYIV, July 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has already harvested 6.5 million tonnes of its new crop, the country's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday. "The government is maximally involved in supporting the agricultural sector — more than 40 billion hryvnias ($1.09 billion) of accessible loans have been issued," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.
(Adds comments from Zelenskiy, background) July 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has around $10 billion worth of grain available for sale in the wake of a deal signed with Russia to unblock supplies and will also have a chance to sell the current harvest, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday. "This...
July 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine was pressing ahead with efforts to restart grain exports from Odesa and other Black Sea ports after a missile attack that cast doubt over whether Russia would honour a deal aimed at easing global food shortages caused by the war. DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY. * Zelenskiy said...
(Updates with statement from Ukraine's foreign ministry) ISTANBUL/UNITED NATIONS, July 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will sign a deal on Friday to resume Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's office said on Thursday. Russia and Ukraine are both major global wheat...
July 22 (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal on Friday to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, raising hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased. NEIL ROBERTS, HEAD OF MARINE AND AVIATION DIVISION WITH THE LLOYD'S MARKET ASSOCIATION.
LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday stressed the need for the full implementation of a Russia-Ukraine deal to reopen Ukrainian ports for grain exports. The remarks came during a call between the two leaders, a spokeswoman for Johnson said....
HAMBURG, July 22 (Reuters) - Rain has slightly raised water levels on the Rhine in Germany, but not enough to provide a significant relief to cargo ships still unable to navigate the river fully loaded, authorities said on Friday. Shallow water continues to hinder shipping on the entire river in...
ISTANBUL, July 22 (Reuters) - Turkey said a deal it expects to be signed later on Friday with Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations for the resumption of Ukraine's grain exports will mark a first step to ease a global food crisis since Moscow's invasion. Ukraine and Russia are among...
MOSCOW, July 22 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will be in Turkey on Friday to sign a UN-backed deal with Ukraine over grain exports, the Kremlin said. In a call with reporters on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Yes, we can confirm that Defence Minister Shoigu has gone to Turkey. We can confirm that an agreement is being prepared today."
Comments / 0