WRAPUP 2-Wildfires rage across Europe as climate alarm sounded

 4 days ago

(Adds Italy, Spain, Portugal) * Hundreds flee in Tuscany as fire-hit gas tanks explode. * Step up climate fight, UK warned, after hottest day. ATHENS/LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Emergency services battled wildfires across swathes of southern Europe amid mass evacuations on Wednesday, as warnings sounded in London after Britain's hottest...

Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
The Associated Press

Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Chinese military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years, the top U.S. military officer said during a trip to the Indo-Pacific that included a stop Sunday in Indonesia. U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the number of intercepts by Chinese aircraft and ships in the Pacific region with U.S. and other partner forces has increased significantly over that time, and the number of unsafe interactions has risen by similar proportions. “The message is the Chinese military, in the air and at sea, have become significantly more and noticeably more aggressive in this particular region,” said Milley, who recently asked his staff to compile details about interactions between China and the U.S. and others in the region. His comments came as the U.S. redoubles efforts to strengthen its relationships with Pacific nations as a counterbalance to China, which is trying to expand its presence and influence in the region. The Biden administration considers China its “pacing threat” and America’s primary long-term security challenge.
The Independent

Mediterranean ships find 5 dead, rescue over 1,100 migrants

Italian vessels have recovered five bodies and rescued 674 people packed on a fishing boat adrift in the Mediterranean off the Libyan coast, the Italian Coast Guard said Sunday, while European charities reported saving more than 500 more. Some of the survivors had to be plucked from the sea in the Italian operation Saturday that was carried out 120 miles (190 kilometers) off the coast of Calabria by a Navy mercantile ship, three Coast Guard patrol boats and a financial police boat. All of those rescued were brought to ports in Calabria and Sicily. The causes of death for...
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 12-Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on

* U.N., Turkey worked to broker Ukraine-Russia export deal. * Hopeful sign of progress toward easing global food crisis. * Russia says it 'won't take advantage' of de-mining of ports. * Russia, Ukraine sign deal as war rages on in eastern Ukraine. * Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Potential to turn battlefield tide.
Agriculture Online

Lavrov offers reassurance over Russian grain supplies in Cairo visit

CAIRO, July 24 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offered reassurances over Russian grain supplies to Egypt during a visit to Cairo on Sunday, amid uncertainty over a deal to resume Ukrainian exports from the Black Sea. Egypt is one of the world's top wheat importers and last year...
Agriculture Online

Ukraine has harvested 6.5 million tonnes of crops- prime minister

KYIV, July 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has already harvested 6.5 million tonnes of its new crop, the country's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday. "The government is maximally involved in supporting the agricultural sector — more than 40 billion hryvnias ($1.09 billion) of accessible loans have been issued," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.
Agriculture Online

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

July 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine was pressing ahead with efforts to restart grain exports from Odesa and other Black Sea ports after a missile attack that cast doubt over whether Russia would honour a deal aimed at easing global food shortages caused by the war. DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY. * Zelenskiy said...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 6-Deal to resume to Ukraine Black Sea grain exports to be signed Friday - Turkey

(Updates with statement from Ukraine's foreign ministry) ISTANBUL/UNITED NATIONS, July 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will sign a deal on Friday to resume Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's office said on Thursday. Russia and Ukraine are both major global wheat...
Agriculture Online

QUOTES-Reaction to Ukraine, Russia grain export deal

July 22 (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal on Friday to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, raising hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased. NEIL ROBERTS, HEAD OF MARINE AND AVIATION DIVISION WITH THE LLOYD'S MARKET ASSOCIATION.
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to July 18

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on harvest progress and crop conditions for French cereals, covering week 28 ending July 18. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 28 average in France 84 Week 27 2022 50 Week 28 2021 12 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 28 average in France 2 12 22 60 3 Week 27 2022 2 12 22 61 3 Week 28 2021 0 6 18 71 4 WINTER BARLEY HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 28 average in France 100 Week 27 2022 97 Week 28 2021 70 WINTER BARLEY Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 28 average in France 2 11 25 59 3 Week 27 2022 2 11 25 59 3 Week 28 2021 1 6 19 70 4 DURUM HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 28 average in France 96 Week 27 2022 82 Week 28 2021 59 DURUM Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 28 average in France 2 13 29 55 1 Week 27 2022 2 13 29 55 1 Week 28 2021 1 7 25 64 2 SPRING BARLEY HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 28 average in France 77 Week 27 2022 41 Week 28 2021 11 SPRING BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 28 average in France 3 16 32 49 1 Week 27 2022 2 15 32 50 1 Week 28 2021 0 3 15 78 3 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 28 average in France 1 6 19 68 7 Week 27 2022 0 3 13 75 8 Week 28 2021 0 1 9 81 9 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Agriculture Online

UK PM Johnson stresses need for Ukraine grain deal to implemented in full

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday stressed the need for the full implementation of a Russia-Ukraine deal to reopen Ukrainian ports for grain exports. The remarks came during a call between the two leaders, a spokeswoman for Johnson said....
Agriculture Online

Turkey says Ukraine-Russia grains deal will help relieve world food crisis

ISTANBUL, July 22 (Reuters) - Turkey said a deal it expects to be signed later on Friday with Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations for the resumption of Ukraine's grain exports will mark a first step to ease a global food crisis since Moscow's invasion. Ukraine and Russia are among...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Kremlin: Russia's Shoigu to sign grain deal in Turkey

MOSCOW, July 22 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will be in Turkey on Friday to sign a UN-backed deal with Ukraine over grain exports, the Kremlin said. In a call with reporters on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Yes, we can confirm that Defence Minister Shoigu has gone to Turkey. We can confirm that an agreement is being prepared today."
