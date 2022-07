Considering Android 12 is one of the most significant updates the OS has ever seen, you shouldn't expect Android 13 to be a reinvention for the second time in a row. Even so, the update does bring its fair share of changes to the table, including a handful of new features, UI tweaks, and a more polished version of Material You. One of the most noticeable improvements in Android 13 is a new squiggly media player, which requires apps to target API level 33 to use the new design. YouTube Music has done just that now, making your musical experience with it a bit better.

