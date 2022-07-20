ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Alex Murdaugh denied bond after pleading not guilty to murder charges

By Tim Renaud
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6KYm_0gm5DDex00

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty in a Colleton County courtroom on Wednesday morning nearly a week after being indicted in the killings of his wife and son .

Murdaugh’s attorney, Dick Harpootlian, called for three motions while in court Wednesday. First, he asked that no facts in the state’s evidence be shared in court during Wednesday’s bond hearing to prevent a jury pool from being swayed. In a second motion, he asked that all motions moving forward be sealed to keep them out of the public eye. Third, he again called for a speedy trial.

It likely comes after news that murder charges were likely against Murdaugh in the deaths of his wife and son were leaked to the media ahead of a July 14 hearing with a Colleton County Grand Jury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kVYeB_0gm5DDex00
Alex Murdaugh booking photo (7/20) Colleton County Detention Center

Attorneys for Murdaugh stood firm that the former attorney had nothing to do with the murders of Margaret and Paul and called for a speedy trial because he believes the killer of his wife and son was still at large.

“We would like to go ahead and get this matter before a Colleton County jury, as quickly as possible. Mr. Murdaugh does this for a number of reasons: one, he believes he’s innocent and two he believes that the killer or killers are still at large and this would allow SLED to put this behind them and look for the real killers,” said Harpootlian.

Murdaugh entered the courtroom looking noticeably different from previous court appearances; his head was shaved and was not wearing a jumpsuit. He sat motionless and quiet in the courtroom during the hearing.

The defense wants that speedy trial to happen in either October or November; however, the state said January would be aggressive but more appropriate.

Judge Newman ultimately denied bond for Murdaugh. He will be booked in the Colleton County Detention Center before being taken back to a Columbia-area jail where he was being housed on un-related charges for stealing money from clients.

Judge Newman said he will issue a written decision on the three other motions in the coming days.

The indictment was handed down by a Grand Jury in Colleton County last Thursday, charging the former attorney with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the deaths of his wife Margaret (52) and youngest son Paul (22) , at their family property in June 2021.

“Over the last 13 months, SLED agents and our partners have worked day in and day out to build a case against the person responsible for the murders of Maggie and Paul and to exclude those who were not,” said South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Chief Mark Keel after the charges were announced. “At no point did agents lose focus on this investigation. From the beginning I have been clear, the priority was to ensure justice was served. Today is one more step in a long process for justice for Maggie and Paul.”

Investigators say Alex shot Margaret and Paul using a shotgun and rifle, according to indictments from SLED. It is unclear what additional evidence led them to make their decision.

Shortly after the charges were announced, Murdaugh’s attorneys – Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin – released a statement saying they planned to immediately file a motion for a speedy trial, and request that Attorney General Alan Wilson turn over all evidence within 30 days, as required by law.

Walterboro prepares for media attention ahead of Murdaugh bond hearing

“It was very clear from day one that law enforcement and the Attorney General prematurely concluded that Alex was responsible for the murder of his wife and son. But we know that Alex did not have any motive whatsoever to murder them,” Murdaugh’s attorneys said.

A date has not been set for trial.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

abccolumbia.com

UPDATE: Missing elderly woman found safe, according to Sheriff

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Update: According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department, she has been located by law enforcement and is currently being assessed by medical personnel and reunited with family. We have an update on a missing person’s case we brought you earlier this week. 79-year-old Kiziah...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Driver killed in crash on Ashley Phosphate Rd

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a crash on Ashley Phosphate Road Saturday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 10:28 a.m. on Ashley Phosphate Road just west of North Charleston. Master Troop Mitchell Ridgeway with SCHP said a BMW sedan...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

