Fond Du Lac County, WI

Fond du Lac County Takes Out Yet More Drugs & Dealers

By Kevin Zimmermann
1065thebuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFond du Lac County officers watching the I-41 corridor have taken more contraband out of circulation and arrested four persons who now await court hearings. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt said the latest take occurred this past weekend when...

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac pursuit, arrest; 80K in illegal drugs confiscated

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office arrested a 28-year-old man from Racine late Tuesday, July 19 following a pursuit that lasted nearly 14 miles. Authorities also confiscated roughly $80,000 in illegal drugs from the man. Officials say shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, the Fond...
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stolen vehicle crash on Milwaukee's north side: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for two people after a stolen vehicle crashed near 23rd and Capitol on Friday night, July 22. Around 11:30 p.m., police said the stolen vehicle hit two unoccupied parked vehicles. The driver and a passenger ran off. Three other passengers in the stolen vehicle...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

65-year-old Green Bay woman arrested for 4th OWI, seen swerving & braking on HWY 29

(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay was arrested for her fourth OWI after she was allegedly seen driving at varying speeds and swerving on State Highway 29 in Brown County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on July 22 around 12 a.m., a complaint came in of a vehicle driving eastbound on State Highway 29. The driver was reportedly traveling at varying speeds, swerving and braking.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Significant drug bust in Fond du Lac, four taken into custody

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has made another significant illegal drug seizure. According to a Facebook post, a deputy with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Sunday, July 17 around 7:30 p.m. near I-41 and CTH F for a traffic violation.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WSAW

State Crime Stoppers publicize cold case with ties to Iron County

KENOSHA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Crime Stoppers and the Kenosha Police Department are publicizing a cold case with ties to northern Wisconsin. Investigators said James Rawlings was last seen on March 8, 1986. His vehicle was later found abandoned in Mercer by the Iron County Sheriff’s Department.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

38th and Good Hope murder; Milwaukee men sentenced in 2018 crime

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men have been sentenced to a combined 55 years in prison for a 2018 murder on the city's north side. Niyoktron Martin, 25, pleaded guilty to his murder charge in August 2019. He was later sentenced to 25 years in prison while already serving time for another shooting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings wound 3

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, July 23 responded to at least three separate shootings. It continued a violent 24-hour stretch across the city after four other people were wounded Friday night. Two men were also killed early Friday morning. Unknown location. Just before 6:30 a.m., a 39-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Watertown police say employee knew about gas station robbery before it occurred

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Watertown police said an employee at a gas station that was robbed earlier this month had prior knowledge of the crime. Police began investigating after an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the Shell gas station in the 400 block of South Church Street on July 6. The suspect is described as a woman between five-foot-two and five-foot-five and 200 pounds. She was wearing a black hoodie, black face mask, blue jeans and black shoes.
WATERTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha armed carjacking, police pursuit, 1 in custody

KENOSHA, Wis. - One person was taken into custody Thursday morning, July 21 following an armed carjacking and police pursuit in Kenosha. There was a large police presence near Washington Road and Green Bay Road. Police say there is a second vehicle believed to be related to the incident that...
KENOSHA, WI
southernillinoisnow.com

15 year prison term handed to Rosemont man on drug charges

A Rosemont, Illinois man was sentenced to 15 years in prison in Marion County Court for possession of 5 to 15 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of 1 to 15 grams of fentanyl with intent to deliver. Brian Coleman was originally arrested in April during a...
ROSEMONT, IL
TMJ4 News

Man charged for killing the mother of his kids in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police arrested a suspect they say is connected to the deadly shooting of a 24-year-old woman in West Allis on Monday. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Ninoshka M. Maestre Lozada. Court records identify the suspect as 25-year-old Wilson...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Jail vandal arrested; threw trash can at entry door

MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody for allegedly smashing an entry door at the Milwaukee County Jail early Thursday, July 21. Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and Milwaukee Police Department shared information about this incident. They say shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the man approached the front door of the Milwaukee County Jail and "rang" the intercom. When asked what business he had at the facility, the individual replied that he had no business there, but demanded to be let in. After being told the facility was closed unless he had business there, the individual became visibly irate, picked up a nearby trash can, and threw it into the entry door, shattering the glass. The individual fled on foot.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

