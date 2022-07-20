Lexington Police need help identifying package thief

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Georgetown police are asking for your help in connection to a unusual death investigation. In 2020, 27-year-old Brittany Powell was found dead at Suffoleta Park in Georgetown and now police and her family are asking for information in her case. Powell was found in...
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Sign-ups are now open for the Fall 2022 Georgetown Citizens Police Academy. The first class will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on September 13 at 550 Bourbon St. and will be held on each subsequent Tuesday at 9 a.m. for 10 weeks.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Investigations are underway after a vehicle crashed into a creek in Lexington, resulting in two deaths. The Lexington Police Department said they received a call at 9 p.m. Wednesday regarding a car submerged in a creek near Delong Road. Lexington police, the Fayette County...
In response to the recent shootings in Lexington an international artist and gun safety advocate has painted a peace mural in the city's distillery district. Artist Kyle Holbrook has lost 46 friends or family members to gun violence and his murals are meant to be a healing place for others who have lost loved ones.
Drivers across Kentucky have struggled with record-high prices in recent months. Jessamine County's gas station owner of The Pit Stop said he decided to drop prices to help drivers. GasBuddy said the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Kentucky is now $4.24.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington Restaurant Week started on Thursday, giving residents and visitors alike the opportunity to try some of the city’s finest dishes at a discounted price. “It is our mission to encourage and promote dining establishments that enhance tourism, our economy and quality of...
LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — Someone could be really rich after the Mega Million drawing later today. On Thursday, lottery officials raised the grad prize by $30 million. The jackpot is currently $660 million, with a $376.9 million cash option. In Lexington, the community’s reaction to the large sum...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Mayor Linda Gorton weighed in on a proposal to build a soccer complex on farmland near I-75 and Newtown Pike. In an op-ed column in the Lexington Herald-Leader, Gorton said she opposes the current proposed location for a stadium because she believes it could hurt agriculture and wouldn’t promote balanced growth.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After Saturday’s highs reached the mid-90s with “feel like” temperatures around 100+ degrees, we can expect an encore performance on Sunday with more heat, haze, and humidity. Our next chance of showers and storms should begin very late Sunday night and...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Eastern Kentucky University announced the results of an investigation on Thursday into the school’s softball program. The review began July 4 and after many interviews with more than 30 current and former players, and staff members school leaders said they found no policy violations or criminal conduct and that no NCAA concerns were identified.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The University of Kentucky will host a public memorial service for Mike Pratt, who passed away in June. The service will take place at 1 p.m. on August 5 inside Memorial Coliseum. Fans wishing to attend the event should enter through the Memorial Coliseum entrance adjacent to Lexington Avenue starting at 12 p.m.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – UK Healthcare unveiling its new hospital floor dedicated to patients with brain disorders. The unit officially opens to patients this weekend, but UK gave people a tour Thursday. The new fifth floor includes units focused on providing comprehensive care for patients with complex neurological disorders and it’s all in one centralized location.
