We’ve told you before about the high incidence of Hyundai and Kia car theft in and around the U.S. before. But there is new information to show just how rampant it actually is. In fact, there are some cities that are seeing virtually half of their car thefts involving one or the other Korean car manufacturer. There are now several YouTube videos showing other thieves how to use USB chargers to start Kia and Hyundai engines.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO