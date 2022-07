WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A ridge of high pressure will keep toasty sun intervals and sweaty humidity levels going strong through your Sunday plans, so keep your pool, lake, or beach trip intact! Just drink plenty of water with the expectation of seasonable daily high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s, heat index values in the upper 90s and lower 100s, and nightly lows no lower than the 70s. An umbrella may also be handy! A few isolated showers and thunderstorms may still dot the landscape today.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO