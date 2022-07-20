Crafty crows master the math

The starling bird is an invasive, sometimes aggressive species. These birds can wreak havoc on your yard, drive away other types of birds, and disrupt residents with their loud shrieks—which is why it’s essential to know how to get rid of starlings. In most cases, you can try common tactics such as removing food sources, decreasing nesting spots, using the best bird deterrents, and closing any access points. Still, if your starling problem persists, it may be time to call a professional wildlife removal specialist. Because starlings can be aggressive toward other birds and are sometimes challenging to get rid of, it’s important to remove starlings from your property as soon as possible.

