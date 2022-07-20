Football camp set for Thursday

Courtesy photo

The Clinton Recreation and Parks Department and the Clinton Dark Horse Football Program is presenting the third edition of its dual-hosted football camp. The camp, which is being offered for free and for which there is no registration required, will feature members of the Clinton High School football team, coaches and volunteers. The camp will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, July 21, at Royal Lane Park, Clinton. The camp is open to those ages 14 and under in Sampson County and all surrounding counties, Fall registration information flyers for recreation football leagues will be available at the camp. Food will be provided for campers and Clinton football legends Willie Parker and James Faison, along with other alumni, are also expected to be in attendance.