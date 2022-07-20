Ireland Still Sees Minimum Corporate Tax Deal Being Delivered

Ukraine’s plan to freeze foreign-bond payments is set to gain approval from bondholders, some of whom suggested Kyiv start restructuring earlier, the lead banker advising the sovereign said. The war-torn nation, which on Wednesday asked for debt restructuring consents, is in a unique position due to the goodwill and...
The clock is ticking for the world’s most indebted developer, whose liquidity woes sparked a broader debt crisis in China’s property industry that’s gone on to engulf more home builders, threaten banks and pose growing challenges for President Xi Jinping. China Evergrande Group, once the country’s largest...
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Chinese military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years, the top U.S. military officer said during a trip to the Indo-Pacific that included a stop Sunday in Indonesia. U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the number of intercepts by Chinese aircraft and ships in the Pacific region with U.S. and other partner forces has increased significantly over that time, and the number of unsafe interactions has risen by similar proportions. “The message is the Chinese military, in the air and at sea, have become significantly more and noticeably more aggressive in this particular region,” said Milley, who recently asked his staff to compile details about interactions between China and the U.S. and others in the region. His comments came as the U.S. redoubles efforts to strengthen its relationships with Pacific nations as a counterbalance to China, which is trying to expand its presence and influence in the region. The Biden administration considers China its “pacing threat” and America’s primary long-term security challenge.
WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that U.S. economic growth is slowing and acknowledged there was the risk of a recession, but she said a downturn was not inevitable.
The whole notion of the “Labour right” is such a strange contradiction in terms. There’s no “Tory left”. There isn’t an expectation that a certain percentage of the Green Party will be pro-forest fire. There aren’t interfactional skirmishes between regular EDL members and EDL members who can spell correctly. They just don’t exist.If you’re right wing in the UK, why even join Labour in the first place? There’s a whole world of mainstream right-wing political parties out there to cater to every nuance and idiosyncrasy of your specific belief system, from frothing-at-the-mouth fascism to whatever comes after the Conservatives.Joining...
Volkswagen AG’s dramatic move to oust its combative chief executive officer was set in motion a week ago, when his backing from the billionaire Porsche and Piech family began to crumble. Unwavering support from the reclusive clan that majority-owns VW had helped Herbert Diess survive frequent clashes with powerful...
The pandemic has put unprecedented strain on global supply chains -– and also on the workers who've kept those systems running under tough conditions. It looks like many of them have had enough.
After underestimating the worst inflation outbreak in decades, central banks are now driving their economies headlong toward recession in order to tame prices. The stark outlook is stoking fears that policy makers will end up overreaching as they push ahead with aggressive interest-rate hikes, just as some now concede they overstimulated through the pandemic recovery.
The head of Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service says Russia’s war effort in Ukraine is faltering and President Vladimir Putin will be forced to temporarily halt his invasion, potentially allowing Ukrainian troops a greater opportunity to strike back. “They’re about to run out of steam,” Richard Moore, the head...
Foreign funds are showing signs of a return to Asian emerging-market stocks as recent declines in oil prices and the dollar bring some relief. Overseas investors bought a net $2 billion of stocks in markets including India, South Korea and Taiwan this week, according to the latest available exchange data compiled by Bloomberg, excluding China. That puts them on course for their biggest weekly purchases since early June.
The industrial sector is just a leadership shakeup away from having one of the highest rates of female chief executive officers in the S&P 500.
There are billions of dollars to be made from capturing emissions in Australia’s dirt, according to the only developer to have been awarded national offset credits for using the land management technology. AgriProve is seeking to install carbon farming projects across an area almost the size of Cuba and...
HG Research Founder & CEO Hans Goetti says he is still of the view that we have not seen the end of this bear market just yet. He speaks with Juliette Saly and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia". (Source: Bloomberg)
Chinese President Xi Jinping is turning to a tried-and-tested playbook to deal with an unusual type of protest, as tens of thousands of homebuyers refuse to pay their mortgages. Over the past few days, authorities have moved quickly to quash a surge of public discontent, censoring crowd-sourced documents that tallied...
