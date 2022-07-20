ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Jean Paul Gaultier kicks off ‘Fashion Freak Show’ in London with a bang

By Nika Shakhnazarova
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

Scandalous, fun, provocative, exuberant, and of course, sexy are just some of the stand-out terms describing Jean Paul Gaultier’s quirky take on fashion.

And the French couture icon’s “Fashion Freak Show” was no different when it premiered in London on Tuesday.

The all-singing, all-dancing, cabaret-esque spectacle inspired by the life and career of the legendary fashion mastermind made its debut in the British capital.

And on what was the hottest day recorded in history in the UK, it’s only fitting that Gaultier unleashed his hot and steamy show onto the world’s stage.

The show, written and directed by the fashion icon himself, features over 200 of his original couture pieces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DxuPw_0gm4z87K00
Jean Paul Gaultier’s “Fashion Freak Show” premiered in London on Tuesday.

Since its debut in 2018, the show has attracted over 250,000 spectators with vibrant storytelling spanning 50 years of Gaultier’s life.

Known for his passion for embracing the aging body and everything that comes with it, Gaultier said some past fashion faux pas he took a strong disliking are actually starting to grow on him.

“When denim gets older, it gets better. It’s the same with us, the older we get the better we look,” Gaultier exclusively told Page Six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44tnEM_0gm4z87K00
“The Fashion Freak Show” features over 200 of Gaultier’s original couture pieces.

“The fashion world is always changing, there is so much evolution and so many new things keep happening. I realize some things that I hated in the past I started thinking they are not that bad after a year or so. I keep getting inspired by styles I used to dislike before,” Gaultier added.

Beginning with his childhood before moving into his fashion debut in 1976, the two-hour show focuses on the designer’s professional and personal life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k8tbU_0gm4z87K00
The all-singing all-dancing cabaret-esque spectacle is inspired by the life and career of the legendary fashion mastermind.

Gaultier also documents his work with pop culture icons such as Madonna, Rihanna, and Carla Bruni.

The cabaret extravaganza is accompanied by a stellar playlist of songs that inspired Gaultier’s work and is full of sexual bravado, with tons of nudity and scenes of sexual nature that tell the story of Gaultier’s risqué side.

Among those in attendance was British pop band Culture Club’s frontman and fashion icon Boy George.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01LKwb_0gm4z87K00
Boy George pictured at Jean Paul Gaultier’s “Fashion Freak Show.”

Credited as one of Gaultier’s main inspirations in the 80s, the “Karma Chameleon” hitmaker has shared a close bond with the fashion powerhouse.

“I really love his clothes,” Boy George exclusively told Page Six. “There are just so many things I love about them. I’ve been to so many shows over the years in Paris and London and I just remember so many elements of his art. It’s nice to have these reference points,” the singer noted.”

Boy George revealed the decades-long friendship through fashion he and Gaultier built over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D5tlH_0gm4z87K00
Boy George and Gaultier pictured at the French designer’s Spring-Summer 2020 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris.

“I just love him, he’s got great style, so brilliant,” he continued. “I’ve copied everything he’s done and I will continue to. I’m taking notes of everything tonight and thinking, ‘Yeah, I’m bringing that back!'”

The “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?” singer said he was somewhat of a muse for Gaultier’s timeless creations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22PyqK_0gm4z87K00
Gaultier said some past fashion faux pas he took a strong disliking are actually starting to grow on him.

“Jean Paul used to come to London and look at what we were doing and he used to say that to me all the time in the 80s,” Boy George told Page Six.

“He came to London for inspiration, and you can see that in his work and his music choices like the Sex Pistols. But when you’re a genius person, you don’t need to be inspired because the world is inspiring on a 24/7 basis.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNqmM_0gm4z87K00
The show served as a spectacle timeline of Gaultier’s life and rise to fame.

And indeed the Grammy Award-winning singer was right.

Gaultier admitted the British look is a style he forecasts to come back into the mainstream.

“I predict that the Spice Girls look is coming back. It’s already starting to make its way back,” he said of the iconic platform-heeled boots and mini dresses. “For my couture collection, Olivier Rousteing did similar platforms with a conservative take on it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43OuPq_0gm4z87K00
Gaultier, who retired from haute couture in 2020, said the show was four years in the making.

Since retiring from haute couture in 2020, Gaultier invited fashion designers to share their takes on his signature pieces from the past.

Balmain’s creative director Rousteing earlier this month presented his first haute couture collection for Gaultier, which featured a selection of platform boots that are rumored to be making a comeback.

Gaultier thanked Boy George for being an influence on his fashion in the 80s, putting him up with the likes of Queen’s frontman Freddie Mercury and Madonna.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aaNkR_0gm4z87K00
The show documents Gaultier’s work with pop culture icons such as Madonna, Rihanna, and Carla Bruni.

Gaultier’s show peels deeper layers of the beauty industry, particularly the controversy surrounding anti-aging surgeries.

The show somewhat criticized the evolution of plastic surgery, which Gaultier admits has gone “too far.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32FUlN_0gm4z87K00
Gaultier’s show peels deeper layers of the beauty industry, particularly the controversy surrounding anti-aging surgeries.

“Plastic surgery has always existed, but today society is going extreme,” he told reporters on the red carpet Tuesday.

“Wrinkles can also be beautiful. Don’t think there is any judgment. If it’s a choice it’s wonderful. But as far as I’m concerned, I’m not sure… As I consider myself from another generation, more influenced by TV and tabloids, I find the ‘me, myself, and I’ thing on social media very amusing.”

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Watch Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make out like teenagers on Paris honeymoon

They were literally French-kissing. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted making out on a park bench like teenagers on Friday during their romantic honeymoon in Paris. The newlyweds were photographed sweetly cozying up to each other as they engaged in some Parisian PDA near the Elysée Palace. J.Lo, 52, and Affleck, 49, also went for a romantic stroll around the blooming gardens. At one point, the actor gently kissed his new wife on the head as she wrapped her arm around him. At another point, Lopez rested her face on his chest as they got comfortable on the bench. Even though the paparazzi were...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Tom Cruise shopping for $10 million London home

Tom Cruise, who was previously living out of a luxe hotel room in London, is looking for a more permanent residence. We’re told the “Mission Impossible” actor has been looking for a place in the upscale Kensington area, near the royal Kensington Palace. “He’s shopping in the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boy George
Person
Madonna
Person
Jean Paul Gaultier
Person
Rihanna
Person
Olivier Rousteing
Person
Carla Bruni
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion#French Fashion#British#Wi
Page Six

Angelina Jolie wins battle against Brad Pitt in nasty war over French winery

Angelina Jolie has won a legal battle against ex-husband Brad Pitt in their highly emotional war over the Chateau Miraval winery, where they got married in 2014. The pair took control of the renowned rosé company in 2008 when they moved into the chateau that sits on its Provençal vineyard and Pitt has been toiling over the breathtaking buildings and grounds ever since.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Page Six

Meghan Markle spurned live-in chef ex after blind date with Harry, book claims

Meghan Markle was still living with her chef then-boyfriend Corey Vitiello when she went on her first date with Prince Harry, a new book claims. According to “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors,” out now in the UK, Meghan — then an actress on the USA Network drama “Suits” — in 2016 put into action a plan to befriend a group of well-connected Brits. Among them were Harry’s childhood friend Violet von Westenholz, who was working as a publicist for Ralph Lauren. Meghan had been hired to wear the designer’s clothing during the Wimbledon tennis tournament in the summer of 2016. In a...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Lupita Nyong’o eats fruit sprinkled with ants: ‘It’s really good!’

Just call her Ant-Woman! Lupita Nyong’o seems to be vying for the fictional Marvel role by consuming ant-covered fruit. “It’s ants!” the actress, 39, said excitedly in an Instagram video Thursday as she showed off a slice of mango sprinkled with dozens of black creepy crawlers. “It’s really good!” she said after taking a rather large bite. “It’s not even crunchy or anything.” The “Black Panther” star let out a satisfied “mmm” after scarfing down the remainder of the insect-adorned food. “You can call me Ant-Woman!! #Marvel #Ants #Foodie,” she cheekily captioned the clip, which showed her holding a glass of champagne in her opposite hand. In...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, defends age gap with boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 21

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson doesn’t care that people criticize her four-year age gap with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell. The former “Toddlers & Tiaras” star, 16, said in a new interview that she and Carswell, 21, have received backlash for two things: “our age gap” and “because he’s black and I’m white.” “I don’t care because, like, at the end of the day, my sister approves, his mom approves and we’re happy, so what fans got to say or what haters got to say, I don’t really care,” Thompson told “Entertainment Tonight” Thursday. The reality star’s older sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, who was...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

128K+
Followers
14K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy