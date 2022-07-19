Illinois Girl Who Dreams of Working for NASA Gets Perfect SAT

America is home to so many sacred sites, if you are looking to visit some of the most sacred sites in the country you have to come to the Land of Lincoln because Illinois is home to 2 of the 10 sacred sites worth seeing according to one travel website.
Who knew the Interstate 64 corridor between the Evansville metro and Louisville would have such a strong Stranger Things connection? The answer is nobody. But it really does. The fourth season of the wildly popular Netflix series features a 10-year-old actress named Elizabeth Howlett in the second episode. Well now we've learned that an actress from right here in the tri-state is also a member of the Stranger Things cast.
It is not uncommon for people like me, people who post content online every day, to use words in headlines that are meant to grab your attention. Let's keep it real, I want you to read my articles. Sometimes - NEVER from me - those headlines can be a bit misleading, and the articles - again, NEVER from me - can be disappointing. I am here to tell you, right now, that this is NOT one of those times - the headline is NOT misleading and the article is NOT disappointing.
A Kentucky man's family was told when he was born he would not survive. He's now 20 years old and celebrating living out his lifelong dream of becoming a firefighter. It wasn’t until two weeks before Braden was born that doctors and his family realized something was very wrong. At birth, Braden was diagnosed with type 2 Pfeiffer syndrome.
Welcome to 2022, where the cost of living keeps going up, and most of us are doing whatever it takes to keep the bills paid. If you have a child in school, know any teachers, or are a teacher yourself, you know the cost of teaching keeps going up, too.
It's been nearly three months since the story of Casey Cole White and Vicky White made national and local headlines. It started as a possible kidnapping and jail escape, but the plot thickened as more information came to authorities. More Charges For Casey Cole White. Last month a Grand Jury...
The owners/operators of local McDonald's restaurants in and around the Southern Indiana area continue to do great things for our communities. I've written several articles over the past couple of years about how they give away - among other things - food, drinks, and awards to our military veterans, first responders, and teachers. Well, they are back at it, this time recognizing a couple of exceptional students with a little extra money to help towards their college education.
Kentucky consignment shops are something of a beautiful wonder. We like stuff in the Bluegrass State. One shop just got a new home and it's much bigger. I often have people ask me "What's the difference between consignment & thrift?" Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
Everyone's favorite jumping fish are back with a vengeance on the river banks of the Ohio River here in Owensboro and they are a total nuisance. We've got a video!. They are like that annoying little brother or sister that invades your privacy and won't go away only they come in millions and cause lots of problems.
It is definitely not the most pleasant experience, but it is nearly unavoidable - if you drive long enough, you are bound to hit an animal from time to time. I've been driving for 30 years, and I have certainly had my share of vehicular encounters with critters - nothing too serious or dangerous though. Honestly, I've never stopped to think about what I should do (if anything) after I hit an animal. Do I need to report it? Is there someone I should call? Should I just keep on driving? I decided to look for answers to those questions, and I was surprised by what I found.
There is so much uniqueness in this roundhouse for sale including this is the first time it's been on the market. I saw this on Zillow Gone Wild and I just had to share. This is a custom-built round steel home on the market for the first time located in the heart of St. Peters, Missouri this 6,714 square-foot home is more like a superhero lair. Floor after floor after floor, this home has so much room for a superhero to hide and have superhero meetings. The house is surrounded by three acres of wooded land to hide from villains and fans, a massive garage to park all the superhero cars, and maybe boats, and a home office with a private entrance so no one knows your secret identity. See. perfect for a superhero.
Coffee lovers this one is for you! A food website went around the country finding the best coffee shops in each state and the one they found in the Show-Me State of Missouri looks like heaven for coffee drinkers. If you are looking for the best place to get your...
We've got a cup of caffeine knowledge about a town in Kentucky that has eight of the best locally-owned coffee shops in the Bluegrass State. I know some people aren't coffee drinkers. Take, for instance, my co-host Chad he hates the taste of coffee but loves a good hot chocolate. Growing up I didn't like coffee but I always loved a sip of my mom's coffee because it made me feel like I was cool. Momma would always tell me that coffee was an acquired taste and one day I would understand. Well, she was right. I have grown to love coffee. I don't drink a ton of it but I love about half a cup in the morning at work and on Sunday mornings I drink a cup before church.
Businesses all over the country have been struggling with staffing issues, especially the restaurant industry. Some restaurants have shorted their hours and even been fired to close because they don't have the manpower needed to remain open. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear sought a very obvious and practical way to help...
Comments / 0