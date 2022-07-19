ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Girl Who Dreams of Working for NASA Gets Perfect SAT

By Sam
KISS 106
KISS 106
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yup, at the age of 14 a young high school girl has just landed on a list of very few who have aced her SAT. I am not even going to share what I got on my ACT, but one 14-year-old...

1061evansville.com

Comments / 0

