ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 Lavender in the Village Festival is back. With 100 + vendors people can find everything from plants, artwork, lotions, lemonade, and much more. There will be three infused alcoholic beverages also made with lavender. This festival is also a fundraiser all the proceeds from the festival will go to the agricultural and educational programs.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO