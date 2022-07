Have you ever had a “butterfly effect” moment? Do you even know what that is?. “Does the flap of a butterfly’s wings in Brazil set off a tornado in Texas?" It’s sort of like a domino effect but far more profound. Its roots come from a question posed by Edward Lorenz who is known as the father of chaos theory according to MIT News. As MIT News reported, Lorenz was the guy that figured out, “ small differences in a dynamic system such as the atmosphere--or a model of the atmosphere--could trigger vast and often unsuspected results.” While rooted in meteorology this theory applied to much more.

