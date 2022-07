The Norfolk City Council has amended the city code to extend the number of days one has to install or repair a sidewalk once notified by the city to do so. Residents did have 30 days to make the installation or repair but during their meeting on Monday, council members made the change to 90 days and added provision that one only need proof of a written contract for the construction or repair.

